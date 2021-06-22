The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 12 has announced that Shannon Creek Road, between Shrum Hill and Wild Cat roads, will remain shut down through 5 p.m. Aug. 13.
PennDOT officials said the closure will allow crews to remove and replace a 36-inch corrugated pipe and replace it with a similarly-sized concrete elliptical pipe. A marked detour will use Route 711 and Shannon Creek Road.
Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.
