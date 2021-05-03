A St. Clair Township man was charged with threatening to shoot a pair of Westmoreland County sheriff’s deputies last week as they attempted to serve a court order.
Gregory Lee Clark, 54, was arraigned Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Denise S. Thiel on three counts each of simple assault and terroristic threats and a single count of obstruction of justice after allegedly barricading himself inside a home on the 600 block of Keystone Street, just outside Seward on April 26.
According to court documents, two deputies arrived at the home and attempted to serve Clark with a protection-from-abuse order. When Clark refused to open the door, the deputies spoke to him through the closed door for about 20 minutes, St. Clair Township police Capt. Karl Kinkopf wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.
Clark asked the deputies for a court order or search warrant, and when told by the deputies that the protection-from-abuse order was a court order, he allegedly told them “I will shoot you if you come through my door.”
The deputies attempted to speak with Clark further, but he said he would not be coming out of the house, according to the affidavit.
The deputies called for assistance, and additional deputies, Kinkopf, and Ligonier Valley and state police responded to the scene. Clark surrendered to police without incident, according to court documents.
Investigators seized a handgun from inside a vehicle at the home, according to the affidavit.
Clark was initially ordered held in Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $20,000 bond following his preliminary arraignment.
He was freed after posting the bond through a bail bondsman the same day, according to court records.
Clark is scheduled to appear before Thiel for a preliminary hearing May 7.
