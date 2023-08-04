Enjoy a rare opportunity to sample a Pennsylvania white rye whiskey made exclusively for Fort Ligonier by the Scottdale-based West Overton Distilling Company on Friday, Aug. 12, from 7- 9 p.m. at Fort Ligonier. The special outdoor evening whiskey-tasting event and sale includes a signature Whiskey Sour cocktail made with the new whiskey, hearty bites from a Simply Good grazing table and live musical entertainment in the Lower Fort.
The collaboration pays tribute to Arthur St. Clair, caretaker of decommissioned Fort Ligonier, an aide-de-camp to George Washington, and the first governor of the Northwest Territory, and Westmoreland County’s 250th anniversary. Only 250 bottles of the limited-edition run will be available for sale.
This is the first time that West Overton Distilling Company is producing a white rye whiskey for another entity and with rye grown entirely at West Overton since the 1800s. West Overton Village is the birthplace of Old Overholt considered the oldest continually maintained brand of American Rye Whiskey.
“We are excited to celebrate Westmoreland’s 250th anniversary at Fort Ligonier with St. Clair’s Spirits, a white rye whiskey distilled from rye grown at West Overton. There are not many products as uniquely tied to American history as whiskey. Whiskey has endured rebellions and wars, temperance movements, and even Prohibition all while remaining a driving force in America’s growth,” said Patrick Bochy, West Overton, co-executive director.
Arthur St. Clair was born in Scotland in 1737. He served as an officer in the British Army during the French and Indian War. After resigning his commission, he settled in the Ligonier Valley in 1764. He was the largest landowner in western Pennsylvania at that time. By the time of the Revolution, St. Clair considered himself more of an American than British subject, and rose through the ranks of the Continental Army to become a major general. While serving as the first governor of the Northwest Territory from 1788-1802, he divided his time between the territory, Philadelphia, and his home, The Hermitage in Ligonier. The parlor from Arthur St. Clair’s home is on display at Fort Ligonier’s museum.
“Fort Ligonier wanted to commemorate the county’s 250th anniversary with a very special project and event and is thrilled to collaborate with West Overton Distilling Company and to highlight Arthur St. Clair and his immigrant success story,” said Mary Manges, Fort Ligonier executive director.
The cost to attend St. Clair’s Spirits: A Tasting Event and Sale is $25 for Fort Ligonier and West Overton members and $35 for non-members. Register at fortligonier.org or call 724-238-9701 by Monday, Aug. 7. A .375 ml bottle of St. Clair’s Spirit’s is $65 and will be available for sale the night of the event, Saturdays at West Overton Distilling Company, and select dates at Fort Ligonier.
