Enjoy a rare opportunity to sample a Pennsylvania white rye whiskey made exclusively for Fort Ligonier by the Scottdale-based West Overton Distilling Company on Friday, Aug. 12, from 7- 9 p.m. at Fort Ligonier. The special outdoor evening whiskey-tasting event and sale includes a signature Whiskey Sour cocktail made with the new whiskey, hearty bites from a Simply Good grazing table and live musical entertainment in the Lower Fort.

The collaboration pays tribute to Arthur St. Clair, caretaker of decommissioned Fort Ligonier, an aide-de-camp to George Washington, and the first governor of the Northwest Territory, and Westmoreland County’s 250th anniversary. Only 250 bottles of the limited-edition run will be available for sale.

