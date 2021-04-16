From pay phones to furniture and everything in between, Adam Dunhoff’s extensive collection of antique and vintage items have been appearing in Pittsburgh film and TV productions for over a decade.
Now, the owner of Spring Street Gallery in McChesneytown is looking to reduce his warehouse inventory by half through an ongoing, appointment-only public sale.
“After I’ve been collecting for so long, I now want to make it public,” said Dunhoff, a 2006 Greater Latrobe Senior High School graduate. “The goal is to clear the floors in both buildings … I’m selling all my furniture, a lot of my small stuff, and keeping only the main stuff that was used in the movies, or selling at a higher price.”
Spanning two warehouses and six 40-foot shipping containers, Dunhoff’s collection contains items featured in TV series: Netflix’s FBI crime drama “Mindhunter” and WGN America’s TV series “Outsiders,” as well as films “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Denzel Washington’s “Fences” and “An American Pickle” starring Seth Rogan.
Take the latter film for example. For the filmed-in-Pittsburgh project, Dunhoff said the production company purchased “farming equipment, tools, salvage items, early 1900s items, factory parts, tools, bins, burlap … stuff they could use in the pickle factory” — all from his gallery.
The 34-year-old has been renting and selling props to production companies since 2016. However, his collections have appeared in earlier films such as “Adventureland,” set at Kennywood, and “Zack and Miri Make a Porno.”
After working on those two films, Dunhoff moved to Tel Aviv, Israel, where he continued to assist in movie production for three years. He moved back to the area in 2014 and rented warehouse space on Spring Street from his dad, who owns Weiss Furniture Co.
“It started as being a little bit of everything … then it came to be more mid-century modern and vintage,” Dunhoff said.
A large portion of Dunhoff’s collection comes from estate sales.
“Then I organize them by department from refrigerators to typewriters (and so forth),” he said. He also has a collection of 40 vintage bicycles.
Visit @SpringStreetGallery on Facebook to schedule an appointment via private message. Those interested can view the sale on Facebook Marketplace.
Beyond film and TV show props, the aisles of Spring Street Gallery contain books, stereos, artwork, tables, chairs, lamps, radios and other items of Dunhoff’s unique and vast collection.
“We’re all about the nostalgia here,” he said. “People call it ‘Grandma’s Basement.’”
Among his collection includes props used in the popular Netflix show “Mindhunter,” for which Dunhoff was a production assistant and helped with casting. He also makes a minor appearance in season 1, episode 5.
“I was working on the show as a production assistant on set, and they asked me to shave my beard and leave a mustache,” he said. “And I played the Altoona police officer that arrests the serial killer.”
However, it wasn’t the first time Dunhoff has appeared onscreen. He started acting when he was 6 years old. He’s also worked as a set dresser, production assistant, as well as with props, special effects, makeup, casting and more.
Oftentimes, the production companies will reach out to Dunhoff when they are in need of specific props.
“If they’re like, ‘Oh, we need a vintage TV, radio, record player or furniture,’ a lot of times they’ll call me through connections,” he said.
His experiences working on TV and film sets have led the Latrobe native to meeting various high-profile celebrities such as Seth Rogan, Viggo Mortensen, Jesse Eisenberg, Kristin Stewart and more.
While he’s eyeing a move as a unionized set dresser, Dunhoff still enjoys managing the gallery, especially when he’s “finding something new that amuses me, that excites me.”
