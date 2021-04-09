Got trash?
The Unity Township Board of Supervisors and Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling are planning a spring clean-up event from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on April 24.
During that time, township residents can dispose of their trash at one of the 22 roll-off dumpsters that will be placed throughout Unity Township neighborhoods.
“This is going to be the biggest cleanup effort in Unity Township that we have ever embarked on,” supervisor Mike O’Barto said.
Dumpsters will be placed in the township’s municipal building parking lot, as well as the neighborhoods of Whitney, Dorothy, Marguerite, Pleasant Unity, Baggaley, Hostetter and Lloydsville, among other locations.
“Dumpsters will be used for regular rubbish that you would put out with your everyday garbage service,” said code enforcement officer Greg Fumea.
For more information, contact Fumea at 724-539-4026.
Any recyclable items must be taken to Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling Center located at 355 Pleasant Unity Rd. This includes scrap metal, glass, electronics, tires and more.
“They take tractors, lawn mowers, oil tanks, gas grills … it’s unbelievable what they take,” Fumea said.
The recycling center will be open to Unity Township residents only on April 24.
Westmoreland Cleanways has “graciously agreed” to waive all fees on that day, Fumea said. However, hazardous waste will not be accepted at the recycling center free of charge.
Westmoreland Cleanways is offering a hazardous waste drop off from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 17 at the recycling center. The cost is $0.85 per pound of hazardous waste weighed on site. Westmoreland Cleanways members will receive a 10 cent per pound discount on the cost of disposal.
Noble Environmental Specialty Recycling (NESR) is handling registration and conducting the event. Register by calling NESR at 412-567-6566, or visit www/nobleenviro.com.
“On (April 24), the board of supervisors is asking the 11,000 and some households in Unity Township, if they could just go outside their house ... pick up one bag of garbage, just one bag of garbage, and that would make a significant dent in the litter that has grown in the township,” O’Barto said.
He also noted that some businesses have stepped up to clean high-volume traffic areas, such as Route 30, where litter has recently accumulated.
“With spring, before the grass grows, now’s the time to get out and pick up the litter,” added supervisor John Mylant.
Township officials hope to make this a yearly event.
“Let’s just not clean up on this specific day, let’s try to clean up almost everyday,” O’Barto said.
