On May 21-27, partner with Latrobe Art Center, and spread kindness throughout Westmoreland County during the art center’s third annual Week of Kindness.

From May 21-27, Latrobe Art Center is seeking to spread intentional acts of kindness throughout the community ending with Pennsylvania’s own designated day of kindness (1-4-3 Day, May 23) inspired by the life and legacy of Fred Rogers.

Founded in 2002 by Mrs. Nancy Rogers Crozier (sister of Fred Rogers) and Mrs. Elizabeth Hazlett, Latrobe Art Center provides a welcoming atmosphere for adults and children of all skill levels to grow their artistic talents and interests. Located in the heart of downtown Latrobe, the art center offers a wide variety of classes, workshops, events, community gatherings, and more to improve the quality of life in the area through the visual arts.

