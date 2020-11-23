Eight maids a-milking, seven swans a-swimming…and six Christmas tree spots are still available to sponsor through the Latrobe Community Revitalization Program’s (LCRP) annual tree decorating program in downtown Latrobe.
For $50, LCRP will deliver a six-foot Fraser fir Christmas tree to one of the many black planters located downtown.
Jarod Trunzo, LCRP executive director, said the nonprofit organization has been placing trees throughout the week. Trees can be decorated immediately after arrival.
“A lot of people are using solar Christmas lights (on the trees). It’s been a nice improvement,” he said.
To sponsor a tree, visit www.latroberevitalization.org and select the “events” tab for a numerical aerial map of available spaces. After confirming a location, sponsors should make a $50 check payable to “LCRP” and mail to LCRP, PO Box 920, Latrobe, PA 1650, or make arrangements to drop off at the door at 816 Ligonier Street, 4th floor, Suite 409, Latrobe. Email project organizer Tracy Ulewicz at tracy@latroberevitalization.org with first choice of location — but LCRP asks sponsors not to send their check until a location is confirmed.
Trunzo said Christmas trees have been difficult to obtain this year, but that Lowe’s Home Improvement in Unity Township has been assisting with LCRP’s Fraser fir needs.
In addition to the tree decorating, Latrobe’s downtown will be brightened with over 30 new LED wreaths that will be interspersed with the city’s Christmas banners that were introduced last holiday season.
“They have the three candles in the middle, and they are fully lit,” Trunzo said.
Through community donation and partner organizations, LCRP was able to raise about $15,000 to purchase the new wreaths. Trunzo said LCRP will install a “very large banner” downtown to thank donors by name for their donations towards the wreaths project.
Latrobe’s public works department will begin placing the wreaths this week.
“Putting up those wreaths is a lot of work; they are big,” he said.
LCRP’s goal is to have all the decorations in place by Thanksgiving.
“Every year, we try to keep making Christmas a bit nicer,” he said. “Hopefully next year, when all the construction is done, it’s going to be one of the nicest towns for Christmas.”
