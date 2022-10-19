Spook-tacular scarecrows appear in Ligonier

Cloe Varade, 6, from Greensburg, was happy to pose with last year’s second-place winning scarecrow, Natures Beauty, by the Weeders and Seeders Garden Club of Ligonier.

 BULLETIN FILE PHOTO

Halloween is just around the corner and the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce is proud to present the 31st annual spook-tacular Scarecrow Contest.

“Visit beautiful Ligonier between Oct. 21 and Nov. 6 to check out 31 scary, amazing scarecrow creations, handcrafted by local nonprofit organizations, schools, businesses and individuals,” said Amy Beitel, executive director of the Chamber. “Be sure to cast a vote for your favorite scarecrow by Oct. 31,” said Beitel.

