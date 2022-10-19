Spook-tacular scarecrows appear in Ligonier

Halloween is just around the corner and the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce is proud to present the 31st annual spook-tacular Scarecrow Contest.
“Visit beautiful Ligonier between Oct. 21 and Nov. 6 to check out 31 scary, amazing scarecrow creations, handcrafted by local nonprofit organizations, schools, businesses and individuals,” said Amy Beitel, executive director of the Chamber. “Be sure to cast a vote for your favorite scarecrow by Oct. 31,” said Beitel.
As in previous years, The Road Toad and Loyalhanna Realty are sponsoring this annual fall tradition. The Road Toad has donated the cornstalks for each scarecrow. With Loyalhanna Realty’s generosity, the Chamber is able to offer the following prizes: first place will receive $150, second place $125 and $75 for third place.
In addition to the cash prize winners, three “Community Favorites” will be named. Gift certificates will be awarded to first, second and third place by popular vote. Residents and visitors may cast a ballot for their favorite scarecrow at these participating locations: Abigail’s Coffeehouse, Betsy’s of Ligonier, El Vaquero Mexicano Restaurant, Emily’s Hair Parade, Getaway Café, Kingfisher Coffeehouse, Ligonier Agway, Ligonier Paws on Main, O’Shea’s Ligonier Sweet Shop, Post & Rail Men’s Shop, Quacked Glass Studio, Scamps Toffee, Scentsational Ideas, Song of Sixpence, Standard Bank, The Road Toad, The Wooden Mantel, and of course at the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce.
For more information on this event, contact the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce at 724-238-4200 or www.ligonier.com.
