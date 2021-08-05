Spirit Airlines issued an apology Wednesday for this week’s rash of cancellations and delays nationwide, pledging that cancellation numbers will “progressively drop in the days to come.’’
That day, however, doesn’t appear to be today.
According to online flight tracker FlightAware, the Florida-based discount carrier had canceled more than 300 daily flights, or 40% of its scheduled flights, as of early Thursday. As of Wednesday night, Spirit had canceled 419 Wednesday flights, 60% of those scheduled, per FlightAware. That accounted for the majority of U.S. flight cancellations.
A number of issues — Spirit officials have cited summer storms, technology outages and staffing shortages — led the carrier to halt 61% of its Tuesday flights and 42% of its Monday flights, according to FlightAware.
Spirit officials issued a public apology Wednesday for the problem-riddled week.
“The last three days were extremely difficult for our guests and team members, and for that we sincerely apologize. We continue to work around the clock to get our guests where they need to be,’’ the airline said in a statement. “... After working through (Tuesday’s) proactive cancellations, we’ve implemented a more thorough reboot of the network, allowing us to reassign our crews more efficiently and restore the network faster.’’
Spirit spokesperson Field Sutton added that the airline is “working to provide refunds for cancellations and, when possible, to re-accommodate our guests.’’
Locally, Arnold Palmer Regional Airport hasn’t been immune to the cancellations, as numerous flights since Sunday have been halted or delayed. A number of flights to and from the Unity Township airport were canceled Wednesday, while two Fort Lauderdale flights — one inbound and one outbound — were successfully completed.
According to the Spirit website, as of press time, several fights departing and arriving at the Palmer airport are still scheduled for today.
Westmoreland County Airport Authority Executive Director Gabe Monzo said Wednesday that airport officials haven’t been notified of flight cancellations this week, noting that they access FlightAware for updates just like the general public.
