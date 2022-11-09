Spirit Airlines announced Tuesday that it’s halting flights from Arnold Palmer Regional Airport to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, as of Dec. 5.
The low-cost carrier is the only commercial airline that flies out of the airport in Unity Township.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Spirit Airlines announced Tuesday that it’s halting flights from Arnold Palmer Regional Airport to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, as of Dec. 5.
The low-cost carrier is the only commercial airline that flies out of the airport in Unity Township.
The move means the only current destination for commercial flights from the airport is Orlando, Florida, after the carrier halted flights to Fort Myers, Florida, earlier this fall.
Flights to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, were paused last weekend and aren’t expected to resume until spring.
The cut in service was not mentioned during a regular meeting of the Westmoreland County Airport Authority Tuesday, and Gabe Monzo, executive director of the authority, could not be reached for comment.
However, in the past, Monzo said they have and will continue to communicate with other airlines interested in providing service from Unity Township.
Spirit’s decision to eliminate service to Florida destinations comes after a $3.8 billion buyout of the airline by Jet Blue was announced in October. The deal was taken after the airline ended merger talks with Frontier Airlines, which offered Spirit shareholders less money than Jet Blue. That deal is still awaiting regulatory approval.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.