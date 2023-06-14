As Arnold Palmer Regional Airport officials are busy making preparations for the thousands of people expected to visit the Unity Township airport during the Westmoreland Airshow this weekend, they received some good news from their only commercial carrier.
Gabe Monzo, executive director of the Westmoreland County Airport Authority, which operates the airport, said the news came as a surprise…a pleasant surprise.
Spirit Airlines’ preliminary schedule was released, and showed the Latrobe-Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, route is continuing through August. Information up until now only had airport officials anticipating it continuing until the end of July. So, this was good news indeed.
“Hopefully something good is happening,” Monzo said. “We’ll see.”
Monzo also shared that he met with Dave Barger, one of the original founders and immediate past chairman of JetBlue, which merged with Spirit Airlines last year, leaving many unsure of future routes at the airport.
“We had a good talk about the airport and some of the things we are doing here. And he said he will go to bat for us when he’s meeting with some airline officials out there,” Monzo said. “And also, he’ll talk with current officials of JetBlue to make sure at least our name’s in the hat.”
In addition, Monzo announced that the Spirit Airlines counter and service in Unity Township has been named the No. 1 airport out of 25 smaller airports not only in the fourth quarter of 2022, but also the first quarter of 2023.
Monzo also shared airport personnel managed to successfully process five flights in one day – four Spirit Airlines flights and one to Atlantic City – last Friday. In total, 1,400 passengers came in and out of the airport on that day, and every flight left on time.
“That’s a big deal,” Monzo said. “That’s stretching it out to the max for this small terminal building.”
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.