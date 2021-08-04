Tuesday marked another day of mass cancellations for Spirit Airlines, the third straight day where travelers — both locally and nationally — using the discount carrier saw hundreds of flights halted or delayed.
By early evening Tuesday, Spirit had canceled more than 400 flights, or nearly 60% of its schedule, according to the FlightAware.com online tracking service. Nearly 100 other flights were late. The blame appeared to lie at least partly with a technology outage affecting crew scheduling.
Travelers scheduled to board a Spirit Airlines flight at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township or other facilities that use the carrier are urged to check their flight status before heading to the airport.
Per the Spirit website, today’s scheduled flight from Unity Township to Orlando has been canceled. As of press time, a mid-afternoon flight to Myrtle Beach is scheduled to take off and an evening flight has been halted, while a late morning flight to Fort Lauderdale is still slated to leave from the Palmer airport.
Spirit flights to and from Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Myrtle Beach and the Unity Township facility were canceled Tuesday. Additionally, Monday flights to Orlando and Fort Lauderdale departing Arnold Palmer Regional Airport were canceled, while two flights to Myrtle Beach were initially delayed more than an hour. Sunday flights from the airport to Orlando and Myrtle Beach were also canceled.
The Florida-based airline said the hundreds of cancellations and delays were the result of a series of “weather and operational challenges” this past weekend, while also noting that rumors of pilots going on strike were not accurate.
A Spirit spokesman said Tuesday the low-cost carrier was proactively canceling some flights — dropping them before most passengers drive to the airport — to “reset” the operation.
The Associated Press reported that a person familiar with the situation said Spirit experienced an outage Tuesday morning affecting crew scheduling, preventing airline officials from rescheduling crews to cover gaps. The person, who was not authorized to speak publicly, said crews were stranded in many places around the country and unable to get to assigned flights.
On Monday, Spirit scrapped more than 330 flights, or 42% of its schedule, more than double the rate of American Airlines, the next poorest performer among major U.S. carriers. Spirit canceled about 20% of its flights on Sunday.
American’s difficulties Tuesday came after the airline canceled about 560 flights, or 18% of its schedule, on Monday and nearly 300 on Sunday, according to FlightAware. Most were at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, where thunderstorms disrupted flights for several hours Sunday.
Some information in this story is from the Associated Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.