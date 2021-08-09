Spirit Airlines cancellations and delays continued on Sunday, through not to the excessively high levels seen both locally and nationally last week.
According to the flight tracking website FlightAware.com, Spirit tallied 94 cancellations on Sunday, a significant dip from the roughly 400 cancellations on Friday.
Per the Spirit website, two flights from Arnold Palmer Regional Airport were canceled on Sunday while another flight was delayed. Two other flights headed to the Unity Township facility were also canceled. Conversely, a total of five flights — inbound and outbound — using the Palmer airport successfully landed on time Sunday.
Things appeared to be trending in a positive direction as of press time, as each commercial flight slated to depart or arrive in Unity Township today was designated as on time via the Spirit website.
The mass cancellations and delays for the low-cost carrier continued for an eighth straight day Sunday, affecting travelers across the country.
Speaking with multiple media outlets Thursday, Spirit Airlines CEO Ted Christie blamed the slew of flight cancellations on several factors that left the company short on pilots and flight attendants starting at the beginning of August. Christie noted that flight crews began to run out of eligible hours to work late last month, which led cancellations and “tipped us over,’’ he said.
Christie said the Florida-based airline hoped to reduce the cancellation numbers heading into this week.
Travelers scheduled to board a Spirit flight at the Palmer airport or other facilities that use the carrier are urged to check their flight status before heading to the airport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.