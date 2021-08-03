Travelers scheduled to board a Spirit Airlines flight at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport or other facilities that use the low-cost carrier are urged to check their flight status before heading to the airport, as Spirit flights across the country were canceled Monday.
The Florida-based airline said the hundreds of cancellations and delays were the result of a series of “weather and operational challenges” this past weekend, while also noting that rumors of pilots going on strike were not accurate.
According to FlightAware, an online flight tracker, Spirit Airlines canceled 290 flights as of Monday afternoon, along with 165 flight cancellations on Sunday.
Additionally, more than 500 flights had been delayed over the two-day stretch.
Per the Spirit website, daytime Monday flights to Orlando and Fort Lauderdale departing Arnold Palmer Regional Airport were canceled, while two flights to Myrtle Beach were initially delayed more than an hour. Additionally, Sunday flights from the Unity Township facility to Orlando and Myrtle Beach were canceled.
As of press time, the Spirit website noted that an early morning flight today from the Palmer airport to Orlando had been canceled while an afternoon flight was still on as scheduled. Additionally, a late morning flight today to Fort Lauderdale has been canceled while one of two scheduled Myrtle Beach flights has been halted.
Aside from the Unity Township airport cancellations and delays, Spirit Airlines on Monday canceled a number of flights out of Pittsburgh International Airport.
Spirit spokesman Erik Hofmeyer blamed the flight cancellations on weather and unspecified operational challenges.
“We’re working around the clock to get back on track in the wake of some travel disruptions over the weekend due to a series of weather and operational challenges,” Hofmeyer said in an emailed statement. “We needed to make proactive cancellations to some flights across the network, but the majority of flights are still scheduled as planned.”
The disruptions created long lines at airport ticket counters in Orlando and Fort Lauderdale, with some passengers sleeping in terminals. Aside from Spirit Airlines’ issues, American Airlines had canceled 500 flights by late Monday afternoon.
Despite rising numbers of coronavirus infections fueled by the delta variant, the U.S. set another recent high mark for air travel Sunday, with more than 2.2 million people going through airport checkpoints, according to the Transportation Security Administration.
That is nearly 11,000 more people screened than July 18, and the highest number since Feb. 28, 2020, before the U.S. felt the full brunt of the pandemic. However, air travel was still down 17% Sunday from the same Sunday in 2019.
Some information in this story is from the Associated Press.
