Residents on one busy road in Unity Township are asking the supervisors to intervene to get motorists to slow down in their neighborhood.
Several residents living along a stretch of Monastery Drive attended the public meeting of the township supervisors to explain the issue and get help.
According to Clifford Petronko, who lives at 1230 Monastery Drive, there is a speeding problem on the roadway, which has a 25 mph speed limit and he would like to see speed bumps installed to slow traffic.
Unfortunately, Gary Falatovich, township solicitor, said putting speed bumps in is probably not a viable solution as it is quite a lengthy and restrictive process.
Petronko, who has lived on the road since 1983, said it’s a particularly bad situation because there are a lot of new families with young children and dogs who have moved onto the street.
Kelly Erick echoed Petronko’s statements.
“It’s bad. The street is getting younger. There’s a lot of families moving in. There’s a lot of dogs.”
Erick said a bus stop along the roadway was changed due to the traffic. And, trick-or-treat on Halloween is “horrendous.”
Petronko and other neighbors said they have called the state police, but have gotten nowhere with them.
Supervisor Mike O’Barto thanked the neighbors for bringing the issue to their attention because this is a major thoroughfare in the township.
“We would not want to see anyone hurt or killed,” said O’Barto.
Supervisor Ed Poponick confirmed that the township has received other calls complaining about the speeding on the roadway.
The supervisors told residents that they will be looking into options and making a call to state police about the stretch of roadway in an effort to get some enforcement in the area.
In regular business, the supervisors approved simple final site plans for four development projects in the township.
Benbilt Building Systems’ plan to build a 55,000-square-foot addition onto the east side of their existing building was approved, along with modifications of the township’s ordinance requirements, pending a number of approvals and stipulations.
Supervisors also approved the Valvoline site plan to demolish an existing commercial building on Sharky’s Drive to make way for a new Valvoline site in its place, along with several modifications to the township ordinance. The site plan is pending a number of approvals and stipulations.
Policastro Properties also received site plan approval to construct two personal care homes, which will be called Fountains at Latrobe, including modifications to the township ordinance.
St. Vincent College also received approval to construct a new 14,830-square-foot trades building with associated gravel driveways and demolish the existing machine shop. There are also a number of required approvals pending.
All site plans were recommended for approval by the township’s planning commission.
The supervisors also approved a consolidation plan for Stas Holdings, which plans to consolidate two parcels on Monastery Drive into one .799-acre lot. The parcels are zoned B-2 Community Commercial. The consolidation plan was also recommended by the planning commission.
Permit, application fees raised
The supervisors also approved an amendment to the fees and costs related to zoning appeals and variances, planning commission subdivision requests and land development applications to bring them more in line with other municipalities and cover the costs incurred by the township to process them.
According to Falatovich, the fees in the township haven’t been raised since he’s been here – some 16 years – and it’s time they be raised.
“We are not making money on these requests, this will just offset our costs,” said Falatovich.
Distinguished Youth Award
The third honoree of the Unity Township 2023 Distinguished Youth Award was honored at Thursday’s meeting. Seventeen-year-old Todd Frye Jr. received his certificate and award. A member of the Pleasant Unity Volunteer Fire Department since he was 15 when he applied as a junior firefighter, Frye has been involved in a number of programs and trainings through the fire department.
As far as why he joined the fire department, Frye said one reason.
“My dad.”
Todd Frye Sr. has been a member of the department for a long time.
Frye Jr. also helps on the family farm, Pleasant Lane Farm & Creamery, is an active responder when not in school at Greater Latrobe Senior High School, where he is a member of the National Honor Society not only at high school, but also at the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center.
Frye is enlisting in the Marine Corps after graduation and is even enrolled in a special prerequisite program, which he will do during his senior year.
According to O’Barto, Frye is a shining example of a young person who is going places. And when people say they don’t make kids the way they use to, he says, “They make them better.”
Frye received a certificate and a gift card.
Last month, the supervisors honored the other two recipients, Paisley Vrable, 6, and Allison Thunberg, 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.