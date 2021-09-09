The Westmoreland Historical Society will observe the 20th anniversary of 9/11 on Saturday, Sept. 11, with a special service at Historic Hanna’s Town in Hempfield Township.
The observance is open to the public and will take place at the fort at Historic Hanna’s Town. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair if they wish to be seated.
Members of Proctor’s Militia, I.B.W.C.P., who represent the first Westmoreland County militia established at Hanna’s Town during the Revolutionary War, will conduct a flag raising ceremony and the traditional military command “reverse arms” or “mourn on your arms.”
A moment of silence will be observed at 8:46 a.m. to mark when the first plane struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.
The observance will also include a performance of “Taps.” Following the observance, families with children can stay for a reading of an age-appropriate picture book that sensitively discusses the event.
The Westmoreland Historical Society said it “mourns the lives lost on (9/11), and all of those who have suffered as a result of this tragedy and acts of terrorism. Our hearts are with our neighbors in Somerset County, the site of the Flight 93 crash, as well as those in New York City and Washington, D.C.”
For more details about Historic Hanna’s Town and the Westmoreland Historical Society, call 724-836-1800 or visit the historical society website.
