The Ligonier Country Market (LCM) is preparing to bring back some key attractions that have been missing at the LCM’s regular Saturday market since the coronavirus pandemic started.
In mid-July, the market’s special features — including musical entertainment, exhibits by local community organizations and limited Market Sprouts Kids’ Club activities — will begin to return.
“This milestone will signal a welcome return to our normal market offerings as much as possible as we hopefully begin putting COVID-19 in the rearview mirror,” said Cari Frei, the LCM’s executive director. “We’ll be welcoming back local musicians, area non-profit organizations, and other groups that make a positive difference in our community.
“Plus, we’ll celebrate the long-awaited return of our hugely successful Market Sprouts Kids’ Club — although we will be limiting things to ‘grab-and-go’ crafts and other do-it-yourself kids’ activities until further notice.”
For information on the special features scheduled for July and subsequent Saturdays — along with regular market news updates — shoppers should visit the website at ligoniercountrymarket.com and check the market’s Facebook page.
The LCM is held each Saturday from mid-May into September, rain or shine, on the grounds of the Loyalhanna Watershed Association (LWA) Farm at the intersection of West Main Street and Springer Road in Ligonier Township.
Parking is available on the LWA property and also at The Barn at Ligonier Valley across Springer Road from the LCM.
