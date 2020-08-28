The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art (SAMA) at Ligonier Valley will host a Fall Garden Tour with head gardener Anne Clark beginning at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, in the gardens of SAMA Ligonier Valley.
Visitors will stroll through the museum’s lovely gardens as Clark begins putting the flowers to bed for the winter. Clark will talk about garden design and the proper technique for seed gathering and storage. She will also discuss the various annuals and perennials that need to be cut back or pulled for the season. Program attendees will be able to collect seeds for their own gardens, and a question and answer session will follow the tour.
The event will be held rain or shine. The cost to attend the program is $10 per person, which includes the seeds attendees will harvest and collection packets. To register for the tour or for more information, call the museum at 724-238-6015.
