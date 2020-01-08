HARRISBURG — A special election was scheduled Monday to replace resigned state Rep. Justin Walsh, R-Rostraver.
Voters in that district will decide on a replacement on March 17.
Critics say will a special election on that date will unnecessarily cost Westmoreland County taxpayers between $300,000 and $500,000.
State House Speaker Mike Turzi, an Allegheny County Republican, on Monday scheduled also set that same date for special elections in the Mercer, Butler and Bucks County areas.
Within minutes, state House Minority Leader Frank Dermody, whose district includes the Tarentum-Arnold area, expressed strong misgivings. He said the special election should have been scheduled with Pennsylvania’s April 28 primary election.
“Pennsylvania is in the midst of unprecedented change to our voting laws,” Dermody said.
Scheduling the vacancy-filling special elections on March 17 will adversely impact counties that are under state mandate to install and train election staff on new voting machines.
Turzi did not respond to the Bulletin’s request for information on why is scheduled the special elections for mid-March instead of waiting for the April primary. Winners of the special elections will, again, face possible challengers within six weeks.
“Counties that should be focused on preparing for the smoothest possible April primary (election) will have to conduct these additional elections on vert shot notice,” Dermody said.
Pennsylvania’s General Assembly convened Tuesday for a non-voting session. That was to comply with the state Constitutional requirement of that lawmakers meet on the first Tuesday in January.
The state House of Representatives will meet next week. That’s when Turzi will be confronted and asked why chose mid-March special elections instead a less costly move simultaneous with the April primary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.