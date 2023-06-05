Special Children's Plein Air Workshop at Living Treasures Wild Animal Park

The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley announced a special collaboration with Living Treasures Wild Animal Park.
The painting event is scheduled for Monday, July 17, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Cost to participate is $35, which includes one adult and one child ticket into the park and registration fee for the plein air event. Guests will be provided with bottled water.
Westmoreland County is celebrating its 250th anniversary. SAMA and Living Treasures are helping to celebrate by hosting a special one-day workshop at Living Treasures. Children ages 5 through 15 are eligible.
SAMA artists will be present to assist and guide children through the process of “en plein air” or open-air painting throughout the day. Children must be accompanied by an adult in the park. Families are to bring their own art supplies and may use any materials they choose.
The artworks created from this plein air event are eligible to be submitted to be juried during SAMA’s annual Fall Plein Air Paint Out held in September. Awards will be given. Registration can be made online at www.sama-art.org or by calling the SAMA Ligonier museum at 724-238-6015. If you have any questions or need more information, contact kmiller@sama-art.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.