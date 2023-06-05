Special Children's Plein Air Workshop at Living Treasures Wild Animal Park

Plein air artists work on painting in the “open air” no matter what the weather is. Join SAMA plein air artists in a special children’s workshop July 17 at Living Treasures Wild Animal Park.

The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley announced a special collaboration with Living Treasures Wild Animal Park.

The painting event is scheduled for Monday, July 17, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Cost to participate is $35, which includes one adult and one child ticket into the park and registration fee for the plein air event. Guests will be provided with bottled water.

