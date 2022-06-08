Growing up in the Latrobe and Greensburg area, 2022 Greater Latrobe Senior High School graduate Maya Jain wasn’t surrounded by a lot of diversity. However, that didn’t stop her from pursuing a love for languages.
That love was recognized earlier this year when Maya won first place in the state as an outstanding world language student.
The award, given by the Pennsylvania State Modern Language Association (PSMLA), recognizes graduating seniors’ academic achievements while learning a foreign language. Students must have a 3.75 GPA in their language courses and have taken a language other than English for four consecutive years.
Katie Zalewski, one of Maya’s teachers for the Global Scholars Program, nominated her after watching how hard she has worked over the past four years.
“She’s always the one to jump in and try every thing,” Zalewski said. “Maya’s a top notch kid, not just with languages.”
For Maya, learning new languages has been a part of her upbringing, from learning Chinese in elementary school to high school Spanish class.
But it was during the pandemic her interest grew in learning Hindi, a language spoken by both her parents and many in her extended family, which was never passed on to Maya.
Maya’s mother and father both immigrated to the United States from India in the early 2000s, choosing to teach their children English. Pallavi, Maya’s mom, said along with her husband Bharat, they made the decision so their kids could better fit in with their peers. Still, with being the only Indian girl in school and not a lot of family near, she still felt embarrassed at times, Maya said.
With services at the Pittsburgh temple they attend hosting sessions online, Maya joined her mother and sat in to learn more about the language and culture she was only beginning to learn about.
“Something shifted during COVID,” Maya said. “I would sit with my mom … it made me feel a little more connected.”
Sitting with her mother during the sessions awakened something in her that Maya said she didn’t even feel when first visiting family in India during her middle school years. For her, learning Hindi has become not only a communication tool but a way for Maya to grow her cultural identity.
While her parents helped with the basics of the language, in January, Maya was selected to join other high school students around the country in a virtual Hindi language course hosted by the Department of State.
The Virtual National Security Language Initiative for Youth began in 2019 and aims to get students interested in and teach languages “critical to U.S. national security,” according to its website. It is a task which is sorely needed in a country where only 1 of 5 high school students learn a second language, compared to Europe where 15 countries have more than 90% of their students learning two or more languages, according to a 2018 Pew Research Center study.
During the 10-week course, Maya and other students learned the basics of the language and culture of India, all while still keeping up with their school work.
The course load became a balancing act, juggling Hindi and Spanish, which at times had her sacrificing progress in one for the other.
“It was a big time commitment,” Maya said. “English wasn’t the only language in my brain.”
Despite the difficulty, Maya said her coursemates banded together, making sure everyone understood the lessons and homework that followed. While it was still tough, Maya appreciated having her parents there to turn to when she had questions.
Watching his youngest daughter learn Hindi just as he did growing up, Bharat appreciated the program teaching not only the basics but also an appreciation of the language and India.
“The Department of State did a good job,” he said. “The teacher was really good and got the kids interested.”
After leaving Spanish class one March day, Maya got an email indicating she had won first place from the PSMLA.
Surprised at first, the reality of what she just accomplished didn’t hit her immediately, Maya said. Being her senior year, she had been applying for numerous awards and scholarships. Once she realized what she just won, she ran back into the classroom and told her teacher.
“We were both very excited,” Maya said.
Zalewski shared in their excitement when she got the news.
“It says a lot about who she is,” Zalewski said. “I’m super proud and hope we get more kids following in her footsteps.”
At the same time she was receiving recognition as an outstanding language student, Maya was also completing the State Department course.
“We were so proud of her,” Pallavi said. “It was a lot of hard work.”
For Bharat, he doesn’t need a piece of paper to know his daughter has a gift.
“She has a special talent, especially at this age,” he said.
Maya will attend the University of Pittsburgh this fall, studying engineering and diving deeper into her language studies. She hopes to use her love for languages, math and science to help communities around the world solve problems, she said.
But first, Maya will put her Hindi to use this summer when her grandmother visits, attempting to hold her own in conversation.
“Typically, my mom is the translator,” Maya said.
While learning languages has opened a lot of doors for her and recognition, it’s also helped with understanding what her parents and others who come to the United States go through, Maya said.
“I’ve become more empathetic to people who come to the U.S.,” she said. “(They) come to America for a better life, they have to leave what they know and learn a new language.”
Both Maya and her parents are appreciative of the teachers and community that have helped her succeed. For Maya, Leslie Harvey, her Spanish teacher, and Zalewski have been instrumental during her four years of high school.
Bharat said he is thankful for what the district has given his daughter.
“Latrobe has provided her with a good, nourishing community and helped with her confidence,” he said. “It is a good base to explore the world.”
While she wants to visit India again with “new eyes” and is looking forward to what college brings, Maya isn’t ready to run off around the world solving problems right this second.
“I don’t want to go too far just yet,” she said. “But Pittsburgh is a good first step to moving away.”
