In a culture that strives for perfection, David Zahl is advocating for lowering expectations. That’s the way, he said, to open the door for compassion, gratitude and unity.
It’s what he calls “low anthropology” that respects that all human beings have their limitations and struggle to be of one mind and bend toward self-preservation.
On Thursday, Nov. 10, he will be speaking at Ligonier’s Town Hall where he will present the premise of his book, “Low Anthropology: The Unlikely Key to a Gracious View of Others (And Yourself).” The free program is open to the public and begins at 7 p.m., followed by an opportunity for questions and answers. Copies of his book will be available for purchase.
The event was organized by the Rev. Bryan Jarrell, pastor of Epiphany Anglican Fellowship in Ligonier township.
“David is a longtime friend,” Jarrell said. “He came to Ligonier in March of 2020 and the turnout was smaller than we had hoped for because that same day there were announcements of closing for COVID. I invited him back so that people could reconnect with him in case they couldn’t come in 2020.”
Zahl, who lives in Charlottesville, Virginia, is the founder, director and editor-in-chief of Mockingbird Ministries, an online Christian website of essays, articles and commentaries. He is the author of several books.
“I think that ‘Low Anthropology’ is important these days because it outlines a very practical and real solution to a lot of social and personal struggles that people commonly have,” Jarrell said. “Everyone is an anthropologist, he writes, because everyone has core assumptions about what human beings should be like, what humans should be and can be.”
In one excerpt, Zahl writes, “Our personal anthropology funds expectations in our relationships, jobs, marriage and politics. Its bearing on our worldview — and therefore our happiness — cannot be overstated.”
Jarrell noted that the message will appeal to “church people” and to people who are struggling with their faith, and also to people who are not involved in religion or faith.
“His argument is that with low anthropology it’s okay to struggle and that it’s something that we all have in common, even though we all try to fake it sometimes,” he said. “It is a universal struggle and God’s grace is universal, and I think that he presents that argument in a compelling way. The benefit of low anthropology is that even people outside the church could benefit from David’s insight, particularly regarding areas of mental health and community.”
The book and Zahl’s program, he added, “gives us the foundation for things that our society wishes it had” by addressing political anxiety and political anger, extreme purity culture within the church, spiritual abuse and more.
“He also touches on the depths of despair, loneliness, lack of friendship and the trend of people having fewer and fewer friends and a social connection,” Jarrell said. “He sees that a low anthropology is a way of rebuilding healthy social connections.”
So how does that work?
Zahl writes that confusion and disappointment in another person’s behavior lead to judgement, and judgement leads to anger and anger leads to antagonism.
“Before you know it,” he writes, “the world is quietly divided into two groups: the honest sensible people ‘like me’ and the ignorant and foolish ones ‘over there.’ The bifurcations multiple the further we travel from humility. We may even grow bitter at the world for its failure to conform to our notions of propriety.”
It is, he notes, a form of tribalism.
“From the point of view of mental health, one of the things that David talked about in his book are things like anxiety, depression, relationships and the sort of judgement that goes along with that,” Jarrell said.
According to the book, mental health issues can come from too high of an anthropology in the judgement of self.
“It’s ok to lower your expectations of yourself and of others,” Jarrell said about Zahl’s writing. “When you have a more realistic understanding of how humans behave, you won’t beat yourself up so badly on what you perceive as your personal failures.”
The book and the program, he added, have something to offer the whole community. Although there is a religious aspect to it, it appeals to people interested in psychology, mental health, philosophy and human anthropology.
“We hope that people walk away with new ideas of what it means to live a good life and what role spirituality can play in that,” Jarrell said.
