HARRISBURG — Speaker of House Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, announced that the Commonwealth Financing Authority has awarded $149,722 to Jennerstown Borough through the Multimodal Transportation Fund to make improvements to pedestrian safety in the borough.
“This announcement is bittersweet for us to make. These funds will help make a community safer, but it reminds us all of what we’ve lost,” Cutler said. “This request was one of the final projects our friend and colleague Rep. Mike Reese worked on before his untimely death. It once again shows his commitment to helping his district no matter the issue, large or small. Mike was truly a devoted public servant.”
Jennerstown Borough requested assistance to address pedestrian safety and non-ADA compliance issues along Pitt Street/Lincoln Highway. The project will include replacement of deteriorated sidewalks and curbing, installation of new handicapped accessible curb ramps, and installation of new sidewalks where none exist.
