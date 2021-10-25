More people have sought help for mental health issues since the pandemic changed so many lives.
According to state Rep. Michael Schlossberg (D-Lehigh County), who serves on several state-level committees that focus on mental health, there has been a 15% increase in adults experiencing anxiety and depression, more than 60% of students are falling behind in school and 50% of households “had a member experiencing some kind of mental health distress.”
Schlossberg was the keynote speaker at the annual meeting of Mental Health America of Southwestern Pennsylvania held virtually on Thursday, Oct. 21.
Individuals sought out more services, he noted, not just because of increasing need, but also because there’s now less of a stigma attached to mental illness.
Also, having telehealth made services more easily accessible.
However, he added, “There’s a desperate need for more professionals in mental health, and the only way we can get them is to actually pay them a decent wage. We’re talking about vital social services in mental health, drugs and alcohol. We are talking about vital social services that have to compete with other workers.”
The mental health field is losing people to better paying jobs, especially in light of inflation.
“Practitioners are having a bad time while there’s a rising demand for mental health services,” he said.
Many counseling professionals are discouraged by state sponsored Medicaid coverage that requires more extensive paperwork than with private insurers, and pays about half of what they would receive in reimbursements.
Nonprofit agencies are some of the biggest providers for Medicaid coverage, but they’re losing counselors who go into private practice and for practical and financial reasons, often stop serving Medicaid clients. That leads to a shortage of providers for some of the most vulnerable population.
Legislation is in process to remove some of the regulations that discourage providers, and to increase reimbursements.
Schlossberg urged attendees to contact their legislators to discuss these issues from the perspective of their constituents, not from the perspective of how agencies are impacted.
“That makes a difference,” he said.
Although there’s been an increase in the need for mental health services, there’s been a drop in the number of suicides.
According to an article published Oct. 21 by Healthcap, an online risk management and insurance website, suicides in the past year have decreased nationally by 6% despite increasing depression, anxiety and substance abuse during the pandemic.
There are several contributing factors.
Schlossberg noted that the pandemic pushed more people to get help.
“There was also a common bond,” he said. “It seemed as if we were all fighting something together, and it was the COVID enemy. It was something that many were able to share.”
Even though people lost privacy, he added, they were also spending more time together.
“There were fewer events to go to,” he said. “They got to spend more time with loved ones, and they got to reevaluate their lives. Some left their jobs. I think that this is one of the reasons that people decided to do things that they love. What can we do better? Many of these answers cannot come from the government. I feel like a bad Democrat for saying that, but much of the things we need are individual or family oriented.”
Schlossberg urged parents to help their children break away from electronic devices and social media in order to increase face to face interaction.
“We need to do a better job of helping them develop resiliency and not be helicopter parents,” he said. “We have to encourage our kids to fail because only when they learn to fail will they learn to succeed.”
Schlossberg announced that a national 9-8-8 call center for suicide crisis calls will be activated in June or July of 2022.
“The key question is going to be where is the money coming from?” he said. “What good will 9-8-8 be if there’s nobody to answer the phone?”
While the current state of mental health needs and services may seem “overwhelming,” he said, “This is really a mental health moment. COVID has taught us a lot of lessons. COVID has changed a lot of things, and it’s changing how people are talking about mental health and given it a new priority. Despite the very heated political moments we’re living now, Democrats and Republicans, whether urban, suburban or rural, want to be responsible advocates for mental health issues. A lot of people are fighting for the stuff that matters.”
The meeting included the presentation of the Fred Funari Mental Health America Award of Distinction to Toni Antonucci of Hempfield Township. Funari was one of the agency’s founders.
“Giving this award to special people is one of the most enjoyable parts of my job,” said MHA Chief Executive Officer Laurie Barnett Levine, LSW. “For those who don’t know Toni, soon after you get to really know her, you know you have met someone really special. Her vibrant energetic personality will engage you and inspire you.”
Antonucci, a licensed social worker, worked part time for MHA when she was in college and is now with Westmoreland Community Action. She’s a leading advocate in substance abuse recovery both professionally and because of the loss of her son, Gary Demetre Josebeck. In recovery himself, he helped many people who were struggling with their addictions and, as an artist, was the inspiration behind the Art Cellar that’s under development at MHA. He lost his battle with addiction on July 4, 2018.
“I am truly at a loss for words for receiving this award,” Antonucci said. “I could not have done this without the help of so many people: my sons — and my son Demetre taught me more about addiction than any textbook ever could — and my biggest supporter, my forever partner Tom. I will continue to volunteer and to learn and to advocate just as Fred Funari and Demetre did, and together we can make a difference.”
