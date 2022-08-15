Those living throughout the county with slow internet speeds or no internet at all, it’s time to let your voice be heard. The Westmoreland County Board of Commissioners is pleased to announce the start of a data collection and feasibility study to identify gaps in high-speed internet coverage throughout the county.

Expanding and enhancing broadband capacity was identified as a goal in the Westmoreland County comprehensive plan, which will start with conducting a detailed county-wide analysis. Data from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) shows that 98.8% of the county has access to broadband, which is not accurate due to overstated data. The accurate mapping that will result from this study will position the county to challenge the FCC data and take advantage of federal funding to expand broadband service to those in currently unserved and underserved areas.

