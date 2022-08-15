Those living throughout the county with slow internet speeds or no internet at all, it’s time to let your voice be heard. The Westmoreland County Board of Commissioners is pleased to announce the start of a data collection and feasibility study to identify gaps in high-speed internet coverage throughout the county.
Expanding and enhancing broadband capacity was identified as a goal in the Westmoreland County comprehensive plan, which will start with conducting a detailed county-wide analysis. Data from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) shows that 98.8% of the county has access to broadband, which is not accurate due to overstated data. The accurate mapping that will result from this study will position the county to challenge the FCC data and take advantage of federal funding to expand broadband service to those in currently unserved and underserved areas.
How can you make sure your voice is heard?
All residents and business owners are asked to visit westmorelandbroadband.org to take the online survey from their residence or business. While taking the survey, internet download and upload speeds will be assessed and auto populated, and users will be able to view speed results before submitting the survey.
Beginning July 18, a field inventory of fixed and mobile broadband availability at multiple locations in the county was started. The field inventory will determine what locations have limited fixed or mobile broadband, or are unserved. Two survey teams driving Michael Baker International vehicles will be performing this inventory throughout the county.
Michael Baker International surveyors will not need to access any homes. However, residents and business owners in the area may communicate with the field employees if they have questions, and can be provided with a written letter verifying their work. Door hangers will be placed at the entryway of each residence or business being field verified, advising the owner or tenant to complete a survey related to broadband access. A utility pole review will be performed to determine what broadband infrastructure (if any) is in place at the home. Photographs of utility poles and associated infrastructure will be taken while the geographic location of the residence or business (latitude/longitude) will be recorded. Mobile internet speed tests will be performed to record upload and download speeds at the location, too.
“Our goal is for all of our children and families to be able to do their homework, work from home, access health care and take care of family business and social needs through a high-speed, secure internet connection,” said Gina Cerilli Thrasher, commissioner and board secretary.
Commissioner Sean Kertes emphasized the importance for residents to take the survey.
“For this study to be successful, we need residents in each municipality to take the internet survey and speed test to ensure we have a robust inventory of the locations in Westmoreland County that do not have high-speed internet service,” he said.
Commissioner Doug Chew added that early estimates show slow internet connections in parts of 65% of the county’s municipalities.
“Federal funding will be available to counties with accurate mapping which will help us connect the residents and business owners who need it most for work, school, telehealth, and connecting with family and friends,” he said.
Thrasher said the first phase of the program, the data collection and feasibility study, will be completed before the end of the year.
“It will clearly outline which areas struggle with access to high-speed internet and also outline a detailed vision and strategy for broadband expansion and supporting digital equity priorities, and an action plan with immediate next steps,” she said.
The Ligonier Valley School District will be sending alerts to the school community guiding folks to take the survey to speak up about internet connections and reminding district residents to participate in the study.
Folks with no internet service in their area should call 724-495-4350 and leave their name, address and telephone number, and someone will be in touch to share a printed survey or talk folks through it.
