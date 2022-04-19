A $10 spaghetti dinner benefit will be held noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 21 at the Derry Ukes for Angelea and Jaxx Furey.
On April 2, Angelea and her son Jaxx were in a freak accident. Angelea was struck by a vehicle while trying to get Jaxx out of the way. They both were life-flighted to Pittsburgh hospitals.
Angelea suffered multiple facial fractures and was to have surgery April 14. She has a rough road ahead; Jaxx continues to heal at home. This benefit is to help offset living, medical and travel expenses while being off work. It is hoped that this will alleviate some of the stress for the family.
