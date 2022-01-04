Southwest Greensburg Borough has a new police chief.
Lt. Kristopher Chappell, a 20-year veteran with the Southwest Greensburg Police Department, was named the department’s new police chief, effective Jan. 1, 2022. The hiring was made official on Dec. 8, when borough council unanimously approved it.
Chappell has been the officer-in-charge for the department since August, when the former chief retired.
Chappell started with the department as a patrolman in 2001, and was promoted to sergeant, and then lieutenant.
According to a release from the department, Chappell has been a “stellar servant” for they department and the community. He will lead a team of 12 part- and full-time officers.
It went on to say that “his experience and positive leadership will be a good fit for Southwest Greensburg.”
The Honorable Judge John J. Driscoll will be presiding over the swearing in ceremony on Jan. 3. Judge Driscoll grew up in the Southwest Greensburg and has ties to the community. Driscoll will also swear-in Mayor Carol Palcic for her second term, and she in turn will swear in the newly elected borough council members, including: Jeff Tabita, Emily Shaffer, Ronald Holtzer and Lori Sabo, followed by swearing in Chappell. The ceremony is slated to begin at 6 p.m. at the borough office on Stanton Street, Southwest Greensburg.
