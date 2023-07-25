Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is planning single-lane restrictions on a portion of southbound Route 119 (Fourth Street) in Youngwood.
Additionally, there will be intermittent closures on the side streets that intersect southbound Route 119 (Fourth Street) between Burton Avenue and Stout’s Discount Carpet. The traffic impacts will allow crews from Golden Triangle to perform paving operations as part of the $23.8 million Route 119 Youngwood Reconstruction Project.
Dependent on weather and operations, restrictions and closures are scheduled to take place weekdays from Tuesday, July 25, through Friday, Aug. 4, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Route 119 Youngwood Reconstruction Project includes total reconstruction of the northbound (Third Street) and southbound (Fourth Street) lanes of Route 119 in Hempfield Township, New Stanton and Youngwood. Project completion is anticipated for September. Motorists should drive with caution through work zones and allow extra travel time.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
