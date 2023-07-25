Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is planning single-lane restrictions on a portion of southbound Route 119 (Fourth Street) in Youngwood.

Additionally, there will be intermittent closures on the side streets that intersect southbound Route 119 (Fourth Street) between Burton Avenue and Stout’s Discount Carpet. The traffic impacts will allow crews from Golden Triangle to perform paving operations as part of the $23.8 million Route 119 Youngwood Reconstruction Project.

