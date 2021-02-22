The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its 11th annual Soup’s On! Walk in downtown Ligonier from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20.
A limited number of tickets for this year’s event will go on sale beginning at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 25.
A total of 400 tickets will be sold for the event and at $20 apiece, tickets are expected to sell out quickly.
Tickets will be available online through Eventbrite and a limited number will be available in person at the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce office. Tickets will not be available to purchase over the phone or by voicemail.
Tickets purchased last year will not be redeemed for this year’s event.
Attendees will sample delicious soups from local restaurants and organizations, and vote for “The Best Soup in Ligonier.”
In addition, Soup’s On! attendees can join the fun and support local merchants and businesses by completing bingo cards that can be entered in a drawing to win prizes.
For more information, contact the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce at 724-238-4200 or office@ligonierchamber.com.
