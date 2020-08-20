A message of encouragement for returning teachers and students of all ages with inspirational songs will fill the skies next week at Hempfield Park during Alabaster’s Songs of Hope Concert, set for 7 p.m. Aug. 27, at the park’s Smail Auto Group Amphitheatre.
“People need to be reinforced with courage and hope right now,” said Mary McCormack, a singer who will be joined on stage for the concert by Jessie Glover and Cynthia Zack. “The concert will feature music that will lift people up.”
“A Million Dreams” and “This Is Me”, from “The Greatest Showman” will be dedicated to teachers and students returning to school. Health care heroes and first responders will be honored with songs “Humble & Kind” and “Where Eagles Fly,” and “You Raise Me Up” will be sung in memory of family and friends who have passed away during the past 12 months. “Bring Him Home,” “Breathe,” “When You Believe,” “More Love,” “Carry That Weight” and “My Heart Will Go On” are just a few of the additional inspirational songs set to be featured in the performance.
Tickets for the concert are $15 each to benefit the Alabaster Music Scholarship Fund and can be purchased by calling Alabaster Performing Arts at 724-516-5189.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.