Some thoughts on opening day of trout season 2023

Trout fishing in Pennsylvania is like church, it’s been said. Many attend, few understand. Pennsylvania once boasted 1.3 million license-buying trout anglers. Now, that number is down by half. Why? Older anglers are dropping out and not taking younger people fishing. We of Trout Unlimited find it hard to understand why so many older anglers have given up. Why is that?
Perhaps it’s because they never learned trout fishing isn’t just fishing for trout on Opening Day. Trout Unlimited believes that it’s fishing for the true enjoyment of the sport, the love of the challenge, and the battle of wits, not necessarily not a full creel a few times in April and May. It’s the feeling of satisfaction that comes from limiting your kill instead of killing your limit. It’s communing with nature where the chief reward is a refreshed body and a contented soul, where a license is a permit to use- not abuse, to enjoy- not destroy our trout waters.
We believe there are phases of trout fishing, and most Pennsylvania trout fishers never make it to the most rewarding phases. They never get past “how many did you catch, how big were they”?
We believe the rewarding phases begin by learning more about trout and the bug-food they live on, both signs of a healthy environment. Trout food bugs only exist in the cleanest water. Their presence or absence in a stream is the scientific indicator of the health of the stream. We believe the real fun begins with catching a trout on a bug-food imitation you tied yourself, fly fishing. Beyond that, the reward increases as you challenge yourself, not other anglers, attracting hungry trout to your handiwork. That’s real rewarding trout fishing, the kind that makes you buy a license every year, and stay with the sport for a lifetime.
Finally, there comes a time in a trout angler’s journey when the joy is mostly in giving back to the sport, in volunteering your time to preserving, protecting and restoring our trout streams, Trout Unlimited’s mission. In the end, the highest form of trout angling is enticing a young person to get out there too. We of Trout Unlimited believe the highest form of trout angling is replacing yourself. Come join us in 2023 on that journey. Learn more at ForbesTrailTU.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.