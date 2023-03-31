Some thoughts on opening day of trout season 2023

Forbes Trail Trout Unlimited member Monty Murty of Laughlintown enjoying the highest form of trout fishing, replacing himself.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF MARLENE RECKLING MURTY

Trout fishing in Pennsylvania is like church, it’s been said. Many attend, few understand. Pennsylvania once boasted 1.3 million license-buying trout anglers. Now, that number is down by half. Why? Older anglers are dropping out and not taking younger people fishing. We of Trout Unlimited find it hard to understand why so many older anglers have given up. Why is that?

Perhaps it’s because they never learned trout fishing isn’t just fishing for trout on Opening Day. Trout Unlimited believes that it’s fishing for the true enjoyment of the sport, the love of the challenge, and the battle of wits, not necessarily not a full creel a few times in April and May. It’s the feeling of satisfaction that comes from limiting your kill instead of killing your limit. It’s communing with nature where the chief reward is a refreshed body and a contented soul, where a license is a permit to use- not abuse, to enjoy- not destroy our trout waters.

