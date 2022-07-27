Residents and Ligonier Township Supervisors wanted answers at Tuesday’s meeting on when two township roads would be reopened.
Claycomb Road has been closed for some time for repair and Myers School Road was shut down for mining operations.
Dennis Swogger said the road’s bad shape has put wear and tear on his vehicle. He said employees with public works had been up there previously but appeared to have stopped working and finishing the job.
“Your guess is as good as mine,” Supervisor Scott Matson told Swogger when asked when the road would reopen. “We had a road crew meeting back in November … (we) got nothing but a bunch of lies.
“Claycomb Road, it’s a joke,” Matson said. “It should have been (subcontracted) out and done with.”
Matson questioned how fuel taxes could be claimed for some of the township’s roads that are “neglected.”
Supervisor John Beaufort shot back at the notion that the township’s roads are as bad as Matson claimed.
“Well I guess we just don’t have any roads that are good,” Beaufort said. “And apparently our road crew isn’t much.”
Supervisor Dan Resenic said right now the township is understaffed and going through a transition. The township was interviewing people yesterday for positions at the township, including public works.
The township’s manager, Michael Strelic, said road crews are focusing on roads that will be seal-coated in the coming weeks. The crew should return to Claycomb around mid-August and finish work by September.
As for Myers School Road, the township agreed to extend the closure at the request of Coal Loaders, Inc. last year. In the resolution the board previously passed, the township would have the company repair the road to standard when it reopens. It also closed the road with no end date specified.
Resenic said he isn’t a fan of keeping the closed road unless the township receives financial compensation.
The supervisors directed staff to reach out to Coal Loaders and see what sort of agreement they could come to, with the understanding that with no set reopening date, the supervisors could vote at any time to reopen the road.
Strelic presented his first financial outlook to the supervisors, showing the township will have a balanced budget this year but the next five years will be tough.
By 2027, the township is projected to have depleted its fund balance just keeping the township’s budget balanced. Expenditures are expected to outpace revenues by more than $300,000 at that time.
Strelic said the township is already “pretty lean” and any other cuts would result in less services, something that is not happening at this time. Strelic will present a five-year plan to the supervisors for their approval in the coming months that should have some creative revenue increases.
The board approved moving the Ligonier Township Municipal Authority office into the corner office that was recently vacated by former township employees Jim Nieusma and Tracy Legato.
The LTMA’s office was moved when state Rep. Leslie Rossi began leasing an office in the township municipal complex. The move was to be temporary, according to Bruce Kemerer, LTMA chairman.
The supervisors approved the move in a 3-2 vote with Beaufort and Stephanie Verna voting no. After the meeting, Verna said she voted against the measure because the township is still filling positions and investing in remodeling the building. She preferred those plans be finalized before moving everyone around.
The board went into executive session from 5:45 p.m. until 6:12 p.m. to discuss union contract matters. When they returned, the board unanimously approved directing solicitor Dan Hudock in drafting a memorandum of understanding with the public works union, UAW Local 204, which will reopen the contract for wage changes and possibly other actions.
The township is looking for a new bounce house vendor after its insurance company suggested they find one with a better contract.
The issue centers around a hold harmless clause in the company’s agreement. Hudock’s opinion was to not do business with them after refusing to substitute the language with something more favorable to the township. Township staff said they will try to find a replacement but with National Night Out happening Aug. 2 and other vendors short-staffed, it may not be possible.
The supervisors said staff would be permitted to find comparable entertainment at roughly the same price point.
The Ligonier Township Board of Supervisors will meet again Aug. 9 at 7 p.m.
