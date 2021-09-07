A number of students at Greater Latrobe and Derry Area high schools plan to hold walkouts this morning in protest of the statewide mandate requiring face coverings in school buildings.
Senior student Spencer Bowman organized the Greater Latrobe protest, which was slated to begin at 8 a.m. at the front doors of the high school commons area. In a Facebook post, Bowman encouraged those who plan to attend to make signs for what he said “will be a peaceful protest.”
Another senior, Derry Area’s Shelby Glick, helped organize her school’s planned morning protest.
“We need to come together and fight for what we believe in,” she said in a Facebook post.
In social media comments regarding both events, some parents have indicated they plan to protest with their children.
In a letter posted on the district website, superintendent Georgia Teppert said Greater Latrobe will pivot from its previously approved mask-optional health and safety plan and will adhere to the mask mandate in schools.
The letter noted that mask breaks for students will occur throughout the school day. Teppert also wrote that face coverings are not required when a student is participating in a sports practice or event, held indoors or outdoors.
Despite the objections of parents in attendance, the Derry Area school board Thursday approved to amend the district’s health and safety plan to include the statewide mask mandate. Derry Area, like the majority of districts across the state, began the new school year with a mask-optional plan.
In a letter on the district website, Ligonier Valley superintendent Tim Kantor outlined the new mask mandate and listed possible exceptions for select students. He noted that learners will be permitted to switch to full-time remote instruction until Friday, Sept. 10.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced last week that masks will be mandatory in all Pennsylvania public and private schools, as well as child care facilities, starting today. The order requires that students, teachers and staff wear face coverings when inside, regardless of vaccination status.
Wolf noted that the Department of Health order would be reevaluated in early October. He said a statewide order was needed after the majority of school districts did not implement their own mask mandates.
According to the state Department of Health, all districts must comply with the mask mandate regardless of their individual policies. Wolf’s administration warned that officials who do not enforce the mandate could potentially face legal liability.
Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam said she had the power to issue the universal mandate under numerous statutes, including the Disease Prevention and Control Law of 1955.
On Friday, the Republican leader of the state Senate and a group of parents filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn the new mask mandate.
Lyndsay Kensinger, spokesperson for Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, called the lawsuit the GOP’s “effort at undermining public heath.”
The masking order isn’t valid because it didn’t go through the state’s regulatory review process, the lawsuit said. It also accused the Wolf administration of trying to circumvent newly approved constitutional amendments limiting a governor’s emergency powers.
“The Secretary of Health’s order subjects healthy, non-infected teachers, children, students, staff, and visitors ... to the wearing of face coverings,” the suit said. The plaintiffs, it said, are “not patients, they are healthy, non-infected children.”
The parents said in affidavits that they intend to send their children to school without masks, claiming Beam’s order is illegal.
The lawsuit seeks an injunction against the masking order. The court scheduled a hearing for Sept. 16.
“We need Republicans to stop spending their time undermining public health and instead encourage people to get vaccinated,” Kensinger said.
Some information in this story is from the Associated Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.