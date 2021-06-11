The backyard chicken saga in Lawson Heights appears to be nearing an end.
At Thursday’s Unity Township supervisors meeting, solicitor Gary Falatovich said Jeff and Kristin Kuhns plan to remove roughly 20 chickens from their Range Street home and out of the township entirely.
It’s not known when or where the couple will be removing the birds. The Kuhns could not be reached for comment before press time.
In April, the Unity’s zoning board voted to deny a variance that would allow the couple to continue raising backyard chickens.
At the special meeting, board members James Kelley, Jackie Nindel and Tim Thomas voted against the variance. Kristin and Jeff Kuhns have led an effort to relax the township’s zoning regulations on backyard chickens, as the couple appealed a zoning violation they received in July regarding the 20 birds they raise on a 0.46-acre lot at their home.
Kristin Kuhns said at the time she wasn’t surprised by the zoning board’s vote to deny the variance.
She also expressed disappointment that the zoning board did not address a hardship claim — she submitted several medical records as evidence during a public hearing in February, including a letter from her personal care provider asking that Kuhns be allowed to keep the chickens since they provide emotional support and improve mental health — before the April vote.
The couple said in April they were led to believe a variance is an exception to the current rule and would be more flexible, and they also pushed for township officials to make the backyard chicken policy more accessible on the municipality’s website.
Township zoning officer Harry Hosack testified in February that he helped write the provision banning chickens on properties having less than two acres when the township enacted the current zoning ordinance in 1991.
The zoning ordinance violation dated July 13 cited from the 1991 ordinance, which states: “Chickens are considered farm animals and are not permitted to be kept on properties having less than two acres.”
Previous public hearings featured testimony from proponents of raising backyard chickens and others against it; neighbors in opposition have cited issues with noise and odor.
Falatovich said it’s likely the township would waive any chicken-related fees once the Kuhnses take the birds off the property. He added that the supervisors have shown no inclination to modify the current township ordinance regarding backyard chickens.
