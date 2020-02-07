Winter weather returned to the region this morning, as fast-falling snow led to slick driving conditions and a slew of accidents on local roads.
A National Weather Service (NWS)-issued winter weather advisory for western Pennsylvania and parts of West Virginia and Ohio is in place until 1 p.m. today. The advisory noted that affected areas could see snow totals of up to 5 inches.
Because of today’s conditions, classes at Greater Latrobe, Derry Area, Ligonier Valley, Mount Pleasant Area and Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center are canceled.
Multiple accidents were reported across the area this morning. Locally, emergency rescue crews responded to a vehicle into a pole at Route 982 and Raymond Avenue in Derry Township, along with accidents along Donohoe Road and the intersection of routes 30 and 981 in Unity Township. Poor weather conditions along an unspecified roadway in the county resulted in about 20 cars going off the road, per county 911 dispatch.
According to a post on the Westmoreland County Fire/Emergency Incidents Facebook page, site administrators said there were “too many” accidents to post and planned to limit crash updates to accidents along major roadways such as routes 30 and 22 and Interstate 70.
According to the NWS Pittsburgh Twitter account, this morning’s storm accounts for nearly 25% of the entire snowfall received this winter.
Saturday’s high is projected to be 34 degrees with little to no snow accumulation. Highs will reach and stay in the 40s for several days beginning Sunday.
Elsewhere, more than 260,000 homes and businesses in the southeastern U.S. were without power this morning after a powerful storm raked the region. At least five people were killed.
Forecasters said the storm system could bring gusts of 50 mph to 60 mph from the Carolinas into New England, potentially toppling rain-soaked trees and making driving hazardous. Up to 8 inches of snow was predicted in West Virginia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.