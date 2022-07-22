Smudge the Moustache Cat went into semi-retirement this spring when she stopped entering the Household Pets category in Cat Fanciers Association (CFA) shows. It was so much more fun to just sit on a table and be admired by fans who couldn’t resist petting her.

That didn’t mean that she stopped going to shows. Instead, she found her niche as a CFA ambassador to meet and greet people at the events and promote all the wonderful things there are about having cats.

