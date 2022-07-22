Smudge the Moustache Cat went into semi-retirement this spring when she stopped entering the Household Pets category in Cat Fanciers Association (CFA) shows. It was so much more fun to just sit on a table and be admired by fans who couldn’t resist petting her.
That didn’t mean that she stopped going to shows. Instead, she found her niche as a CFA ambassador to meet and greet people at the events and promote all the wonderful things there are about having cats.
Then on Wednesday, her human discovered that Smudge’s celebrity status had taken another turn.
“My co-worker Darla came over to me at lunch time and asked, ‘Is this Smudge?’” said Dawn Strosko of Hunker.
The friend had been browsing Facebook when she saw an ad for cat food and there was no mistaking the black and white cat with her signature markings of a moustache and goatee.
Strosko had taken Smudge for filming a Meow Mix commercial three years ago and didn’t know when and if it was ever going to be used, but there it was. Smudge is now in several versions of the commercials and ads that are appearing on Amazon, Chewy, Sam’s Club, Walmart, Target and Petsmart and other online websites that sell pet food.
Smudge’s mother showed up on Strosko’s porch 13 years ago.
“She was pregnant at the time, and has since passed away,” she said. “I have Smudge and her brother Scooter.”
Strosko is a volunteer and foster mom with Animals Keepers, a cat rescue based in Acme, and has several cats of her own. She started entering cat shows with another cat named Joey, then began showing Smudge when she was 8 months old. They first started at cat events in Monroeville, then later traveled to shows in Chicago, Erie, Philadelphia, Kentucky and New Jersey. They have also attended local fundraisers for animal groups.
People are drawn to Smudge with her distinct markings. It’s also fun that a cat with a moustache and goatee is a girl.
“Smudge just loves everybody and she has never turned down anybody for a pet,” Strosko said. “When we were at a cat expo in New Jersey last weekend, so many people said that they came just to meet her. I was and am overwhelmed.”
This is not her first celebrity pet. About nine or 10 years ago, Missy Lynn, a black and white tuxedo cat with half of a white moustache on her face, was in a commercial for Revolution, a cat flea product. She was discovered at a cat show where there was a male cat who was almost her double. When the other cat was booked by an agent to do a commercial, Strosko was also contacted to bring Missy Lynn as a double. It turned out that the male cat cooperated for two shots, then was done.
“He got mad and so Missy did the rest, and that’s how it all got started,” Strosko said.
Another of her cats named Scooter worked with a different agent to do a commercial for Rachel Ray pet food, but that was never used.
Smudge was booked through an agent who arranged a photo shoot with a photographer in Cleveland. There was a mock kitchen on the set and candid shots of the cat just walking around exploring everything.
“All she had to do for the photo shoot was eat the food, and that was no problem for her,” Strosko said. “I had to set her off to the side of the kitchen, and then she had to walk up to the food dish and eat.”
For years, Smudge has caught attention showing off her finer traits at cat shows and expos, then easily transitioned into her ambassadorship to promote all the fine things about felines. Now she has national visibility.
“I’m everywhere,” she says on her Facebook page, Smudge the Moustache Cat, that features some of the ads. “That’s me.”
