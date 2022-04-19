Smudge The Moustache Cat has retired from the show ring.
She’ll still be going to Cat Fancier Association (CFA) shows around the country, but from now on, she’s just continuing her role as a Pet Me Ambassador Cat. That way, she can get all the close-up attention that she loves.
“That’s pretty much what she told me she wanted to do,” said Dawn Strosko of Hunker, her human companion. “Going up to the judges was interrupting her petting time.”
Smudge has for years been a hit in the local community when she shows up in costumes and riding in a stroller. She’s been at fundraisers for rescues, including many times at the Action For Animals Humane Society’s Walk for the Animals, and has visited residents of Westmoreland Manor. Sometimes she goes to Petco near Greensburg when the cat rescue, Animal Keepers Rescue of Acme, takes their adoptable cats for meet-and-greet events.
Cat shows are usually known for exotic pedigree cats, but CFA has a category for Household Pets. That is, ordinary cats get to show off for the judges and take home ribbons for their wonderful ordinariness. Smudge was a natural for showing off and pleasing the crowds.
“I just decided to take her to a show to see if she liked it, and she just went up on the judge’s stand, showed herself off and she just loved looking at all the people,” Strosko said.
Smudge came into her life 12 years ago when a pregnant tabby cat showed up on her front porch and had two kittens. Strosko named the mom Rachel, and called the white and tabby male kitten Scooter. His sister was black and white with facial markings that look like a moustache and goatee. Strosko named her Smudge.
“I started dressing her up for Halloween when she was about three, and she didn’t mind it,” she said.
Strosko had another cat named Joey who she said “loved dressing up and doing stuff.” He passed away from cancer when he was nine.
Smudge took over with the costumes and attended events to support rescues, and going to cat shows to promote adoptions.
The costumes always get a lot of attention. There’s the biker outfit with a cap and vest, and a black and gold Steeler outfit complete with helmet. One year Smudge dressed up as Eeyore, the donkey from the “Winnie the Pooh” stories. Last year she was a monster character for Halloween.
Her moustache and goatee markings fit in perfectly for another character: the Bearded Lady based on the woman who traveled with the P.T. Barnum Circus in the late 19th century. Smudge wears a blue dress and a white hat for that, and Strosko had an old-fashioned looking poster made up to look like a circus announcement of Smudge the Bearded Lady.
Smudge had retired from the show ring for a couple years but went back in to get enough points to earn the CFA’s Grand of Distinction title. Now she’ll attend the shows, usually six or eight a year, to promote rescue, adoption and the joys of being an ordinary cat. And then there will be all that attention and petting.
“You don’t need a pedigree cat to have a wonderful cat,” Strosko said.
Her passion for felines goes beyond Smudge. She volunteers with Animal Keepers and has given a permanent home to some of the rescue’s unadoptable cats. They are all neutered and spayed, taken care of medically, and live indoors in a camper on her property.
“The rescue has only so much room and I had room for them, so I took them, just so they can live out their lives here,” she said.
She has other cats of her own living inside her house with Smudge and Scooter.
“I want people to know that having a rescue cat can be as good as or even more rewarding than having a pedigree cat,” Strosko said. “Cats can be as loyal, loving and friendly as any dog can be. There are some cats who are all over you, and some can be independent. You don’t have to be with them constantly, and they really don’t care.”
Follow Smudge The Moustache Cat on Facebook with the tagline smudgeyesimagirl to distinguish her from other cats with similar names. Check out Cat Fanciers Association at cfa.org to find information about showing in the Household Cats category. There’s also a link for registering non-pedigree pets with CFA’s Companion Cat World.
