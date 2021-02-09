Bishop Lawrence Persico of Erie was a student at St. Joseph Preparatory School in Unity Township when the late Monsignor Giuseppe De Andrea taught there and was headmaster.
After serving various ministries in the Diocese of Greensburg (1958-1981), including being pastor at St. James Church in Salem Township, Monsignor De Andrea returned to his native Italy. He was installed as a bishop there, then Titular Archbishop of Anzio, and was appointed by Pope Paul II to serve as apostolic nuncio to Kuwait, Yemen and Bahrain.
Bishop Persico, as a monsignor and vicar general of the Diocese of Greensburg, was pastor of St. James Parish from 1997 to 2012 when he was appointed Bishop of the Diocese of Erie.
He knew Larry Kulick when the young seminarian was studying for the priesthood at St. Vincent Seminary near Latrobe. Monsignor Kulick, who was ordained in 1992, became vicar general and replaced Bishop Persico as pastor of St. James Church.
Meanwhile, Matthew Morelli, who was baptized at St. James Church, served in several parish church ministries as a teenager when Persico was pastor. When Morelli felt the call to the priesthood, he counseled with Kulick who at the time was vocations director for the diocese.
Morelli is now pastor of Church of the Good Shepherd in Kent, Indiana County, where Kulick had a pastoral assignment years ago.
On Thursday, Kulick will be installed as Bishop of the Diocese of Greensburg.
Those are a lot of connections, and more remarkably, that’s three bishops and one priest from the same rural church that has only 683 members.
“It’s very unusual that something like that would occur,” Bishop Persico told the Bulletin in a phone interview from Erie.
Bishop-elect Kulick cites the examples of generosity, faith, fidelity, hard work and the authenticity of the parish community with supporting the priests in their assignments. Those are things, he noted, that the people of St. James have consistently passed on from one generation to another.
“That has been an impetus to help all the priests there to be holier, more humble, more devout and more unselfish,” he said, adding that when a man responds to the call of the priesthood, he also responds to the people. “That is the charism of a diocesan priest, to be with the people and to serve the people. I think that every diocesan priest is so immersed in his parish and he is supported by his parish. The parishioners help to form him in different seasons of his priesthood.”
Father Morelli, a 2003 graduate of Derry Area High School, was a lector at St. James and sang in the choir when he was a teenager. He felt the call to the priesthood when he was in college studying electrical engineering, and sought guidance from his pastor, Monsignor Persico at the time.
“He helped to guide me through that,” Father Morelli said. “All the priests that I remember from St. James helped me in different ways. The parish provided a great church home to grow up in. My experience at St. James really laid the groundwork and set the stage for me to really be ready to start listening to the call.”
He was ordained in 2013.
Father Morelli noted that it’s unusual for a small parish to produce three bishops and a priest, but it’s also unusual for a newly appointed bishop to remain in his own diocese.
“That really speaks to the Holy Father’s confidence that Bishop-elect Kulick will be able to make a transition and continue to have the support from the clergy and from the people,” he said.
Parishioner Betty Nemchik has known all four men when they were at St. James.
“Archbishop De Andrea got me involved in teaching religious education” she said. “He was a very holy and prayerful man, and very caring. He was very humble, too. He never had his own chalice, and when he was leaving, we collected money to buy him his own but he made us give it all back to the donors. He said that when he became a priest in Italy, he didn’t have his own chalice, and he didn’t want one.”
Nemchik later was hired as church secretary and served for 36 years, 14 years of those years under the then Monsignor Persico.
“He was wonderful to work for,” she said. “He was always there when we had things going on at the church.”
The parish has a breakfast club that meets for coffee and pastries after weekday morning Masses (on hold because of the pandemic). Nemchik remembers the morning that Monsignor Persico got the call that he had been appointed the bishop of Erie. But at the time, no one knew why he suddenly left the breakfast club.
“He was having coffee with us and the phone rang and he said, ‘I’ll call you back,’ and he sure left in a hurry and went over to the rectory,” Nemchik said. “I think he was really shocked. Later, I told him, ‘You’ll be fine. You’ll be great.’”
Monsignor Kulick replaced him at St. James. When Bishop Edward Malesic was reassigned to the Diocese of Cleveland, Nemchik said, “We prayed for our next bishop, but we didn’t know that it was going to be our own pastor. I think it turned out pretty good. He’s going to be wonderful because he’s so caring. He’s so friendly and outgoing and so inviting.”
Nemchik knew Father Morelli and his parents, Bernard and Ruth Ann, from the time they joined the parish when he was a baby. Before the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, he would often come to St. James Church on his day off to celebrate Mass and join the breakfast club.
New Alexandria Mayor Dottie Bacher joined St. James parish in 1993 and has been a lector and on pastoral and financial councils. She worked with both priests who became bishops.
“They have been genuine, generous and gracious and always had time for you,” she said. “Bishop-elect Kulick is just so down to earth. He reminds me a lot of my brother Anthony Legarski, who was a priest in the Diocese of Aloona-Johnstown.”
Bishop Persico will be the homilist for the evening prayers that will be livestreamed from Blessed Sacrament Cathedral at 7 p.m. Wednesday on the diocesan website, Facebook page and YouTube channel. Special presentations at 1 p.m. Thursday can be viewed at those sites and will be followed by Bishop Kulick’s ordination and installation at 2 p.m. The Mass can also be viewed on EWTN.
Because of COVID-19, Mass attendance will be restricted to Bishop Kulick’s family and a limited number of priests and others from the diocese. Father Morelli will serve as one of the emcees to the new bishop.
“I think that the Holy Father picked a good priest for this position,” Bishop Persico said. “This will be a time of great joy for the people of the Diocese of Greensburg, and with the pandemic going on, they will certainly have a reason to celebrate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.