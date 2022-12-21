Starting in the new year, Latrobe Municipal Authority customers will see a small increase to their water and sewage bills.
The LMA unanimously approved increasing the water and sewage departments’ operations and administration fees by 50 cents each at its Tuesday meeting. Fees for water will increase from $6.75 to $7.25, and for sewage, from $7 to $7.50. Water usage rates will not increase.
The new fee schedule for the water department will go into effect Jan. 1, and customers will see the change on their February bill. The LMA must send notice of the increase to Derry Township, Unity Township and Youngstown Borough municipal authorities and customers before implementing the sewage increase, which will take effect in April.
The rate increase will help cover rising costs and help bolster the LMA’s funds to cover much needed system updates and repairs, according to Terri Hauser, LMA manager.
“As I told you before, and in particular on the sewer side, we’re basically putting Band-Aids over things as they’re breaking,” Hauser said. “We’re not replacing the way we should be and we need to build up some capital funds in order to do some of the things that we need to do.”
According to the LMA’s budgets for its water and sewage departments – which were also approved at the meeting – the fee increases will create an additional $110,305 in revenue compared to this year’s budget. Still, both departments will bring in an estimated $286,000 less in profit when compared to 2022.
Most of the expense increases are seen in added payroll costs and a more than 50% increase in water treatment chemicals. The LMA also saw a $1,700 increase to some insurance premiums, Hauser said.
The LMA board approved six payments related to projects and services including:
- Two payments to Gibson-Thomas Engineering, Inc. for $1,410.75 and $2,656.50;
- Genesis Construction Group for $11,253.16;
- Drnach Environmental, Inc. for $34,752;
- W.A. Petrakis for $8,000, and
- Solicitor Lee R. Demosky for $744.83.
After the meeting, the board went into executive session to discuss litigation between the authority and Unity Township Municipal Authority.
No other details were provided but court records show the UTMA initiated a lawsuit back in October 2021 claiming the city of Latrobe improperly approved the appointment of LMA board member Neal Fenton. The UTMA has claimed the approval goes against agreements dating back to the 1970s in which the UTMA’s nominee was to be appointed to the board.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
