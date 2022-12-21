Starting in the new year, Latrobe Municipal Authority customers will see a small increase to their water and sewage bills.

The LMA unanimously approved increasing the water and sewage departments’ operations and administration fees by 50 cents each at its Tuesday meeting. Fees for water will increase from $6.75 to $7.25, and for sewage, from $7 to $7.50. Water usage rates will not increase.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

