Half of the club members of the GFWC Town & Country Women’s Club met this week to prepare Valentine Day cards for veterans and hospitalized children, and all the women in attendance were able to fit around Dawn Himler’s kitchen table with one chair left over.
That’s because half of that club membership, which is six, equals three. So there was plenty of room for them to spread out cards, stamp them with the club’s information, stuff envelopes and stick on hearts and other shapes.
It’s not the size of their membership that’s important, but the size of their hearts as they live out the mission statement of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, an international organization that’s “dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service,” according to the GFWC website.
When they get together every month, they are part of the membership who are collectively “living the volunteer spirit.”
Himler, who lives in Hempfield Township, and her mother Toni Parsley, who lives in North Carolina, are the founding members of the local club that was formed in 2001. The original Greensburg chapter ceased to exist and they wanted to continue on with another group.
Many Women’s Club members come from other clubs and find new ones when they move or when clubs disband. Some belong to more than one.
“Our group is very small but at one time we had a whole lot more,” Himler said. “We had 36 members and we met at the Jeannette Municipal Building. Membership died off and it’s hard to get new members to come. The younger women don’t seem to want to volunteer.”
In addition to Himler and her mother, the current roster lists Arlene Bratton of Delmont, Shereen Stuchell of Jeannette, Toni Mangretta of Oakmont, and Marian Wellington of Newtown Square near Philadelphia, who attends four times a year. She usually takes a train and stays in the area for a week. Himler keeps her mother updated on the projects, and Parsley sends financial support.
On a recent afternoon, Bratton and Mangretta came to Himler’s home to work on this month’s Valentine’s Day project. The cards — a clearance bargain last year at Ollie’s for 18 cents a box — are being sent to veterans at the VA Hospital in Pittsburgh, members of the Wounded Warriors Project (sent through a group called Military Connections) and patients at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
“We send other greeting cards to the children at St. Jude’s, and we design our own so that they are big enough for the kids to color,” Himler said. “Then on Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, we send cards to their parents.”
The women take on a variety of other projects. Locally, they have donated art supplies and books for children at Seton Hill Day Care Center. In the past, they made blankets and collected donations for the homeless pets at Action For Animals Humane Society in Derry Township.
They regularly provide much needed supplies for the Blackburn Center, a women’s shelter in Greensburg.
“We do all kinds of things for them,” Himler said. “We send items, like stuffed teddy bears for the children at Christmas. At Easter we give filled baskets to the mothers, and stuffed Easter bunnies for the children. We make fleece blankets for them and we also make bags for them out of pillow cases so that when they leave the shelter they don’t have to put their things in plastic garbage bags.”
They fill Christmas stockings for groups that give them out to deployed soldiers and homeless veterans. A few months ago, they collected bras for Free the Girls, a nonprofit based in Chesterton, Indiana, that collects bras for women in developing countries who have been freed from human trafficking. The undergarments become the inventory for the women to set up used clothing businesses.
In addition to charity work, the Women’s Clubs provide a network of friendship. Many of the women are retired and some are widows, so they look forward to the meetings and to nurturing those friendships outside of the meetings, too.
Himler retired from full time substitute teaching in the Greensburg Salem School District and now works for the Department of Vital Statistics from her home office. She processes death certificates from 17 funeral homes, most of them in Westmoreland County.
Mangretta has belonged to one club or another since 1972. She once belonged to one in Pittsburgh, which was one of the original ones in the state. She joined one in Meadville when she lived there and still drives back to attend those meetings.
“I joined because I was tired of Sesame Street and I needed adults to talk to,” she said. “I get so many good friendships out of the clubs, and that’s especially important since I have been a widow for the past 12 years. It helps you to have so many friends throughout the state, and it feels good to do good for other people.”
Bratton originally joined a club in Wilkins Township 58 years ago, and has kept up with other clubs because, she said, “I love the women.”
For more information about the GFWC Town & Country Women’s Club, contact Himler at 724-836-3764.
