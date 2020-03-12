A small fire was quickly extinguished Wednesday afternoon at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg after sending smoke into an area on the hospital’s ground floor.
Greensburg Fire Chief Tom Bell said a small section of insulation caught fire while workers were using a heating device to install a rubber roof on part of the hospital.
The fire affecting a roughly 2-foot-by-2-foot section of insulation sent smoke to the hospital’s nuclear medicine department on the ground floor, but did not require the hospital to be evacuated and no one was injured, officials said.
Workers were able to extinguish the fire and firefighters used a ladder truck to inspect the affected area of roof. The fire didn’t affect any hospital patients or staff members, Excela Health spokesman Mike Morlacci told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and operations quickly returned to normal.
