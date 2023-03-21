A small fire broke out shortly before 9 p.m. Monday at Baggaley Elementary School in Unity Township, according to Westmoreland County 911 dispatch.
Emergency scanner reports indicated a heat lamp and container caught fire in a classroom but were quickly extinguished by firefighters.
According to a statement provided by the Unity Township Bureau of Fire, “township fire companies, as well as other mutual aid departments from the area,” cleared a small fire at the school.
“The fire was quickly contained and no damage to the building occurred,” officials said. “School officials will be on scene for the remainder of the evening cleaning and making sure classrooms that were affected by smoke are safe for kids to return in the morning.”
First responders and firefighting apparatus from Bradenville, Crabtree, Dry Ridge, Latrobe, Lloydsville, Marguerite, Mutual, Pleasant Unity and Youngstown were dispatched.
