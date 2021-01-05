David Slifka was elected as chairman of the Derry Township Supervisors during Monday’s annual reorganization meeting.
Slifka replaces longtime supervisor Vince DeCario as chairman. Slifka, who is beginning his 16th year as supervisor, previously served as vice chairman and secretary/treasurer.
“It’s just like anything else, other than being at the forefront,” Slifka said of his new position. “We’re all here working together anyway.”
DeCario, beginning his 18th year as supervisor, served as chairman for the last 13 years. DeCario said it’s his last year on the board of supervisors and he doesn’t plan to run for re-election.
“It’s better off,” DeCario said. “With someone new coming in, there’s going to be a transition period. The more consistent we can keep it, the better. If you have change all the time, it’s not good. We talked about it last year, too.”
Jim Prohaska was elected vice chairman of the township supervisors, while Donna Wano, office secretary, was appointed secretary and treasurer. Slifka said he plans to step away and not run for re-election in two years.
“There’s going to be some change,” Slifka said. “There’s about 36 years between (DeCario) and I. You never know everything, but when you’re here a long time, you know more contacts and you know the area better.”
DeCario, Slifka and Prohaska were appointed as roadmasters for District 1, District 2 and District 3, respectively.
The supervisors also set the treasurer’s bond at $1 million and designated First Commonwealth and PLGIT as depositories for Derry Township funds. Mileage rate was set at 56 cents per mile per the IRS rate.
The supervisors will meet at the township municipal building on the first Tuesday of each month with the exception of Wednesday, Nov. 3, because of Election Day.
Real estate tax remains at 3 mills, earned income tax at 1% with 50% to the township and school district. Amusement tax is 5% the price of admission and street light tax is a flat rate of $20 for occupied parcels and $10 for vacant. Fire hydrant is a flat $6 rate, driveway permits are $25, road bonding $12,500 per mile, municipal lien letters $25, solicitation permits $50 per month and encroachment permits per PennDOT fee schedule.
Pittsburgh-based Dodaro, Matta & Cambest, P.C. was appointed solicitor, Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. engineer at will for 2021 and Greensburg-based Bove Engineering Co. was appointed certified sewage enforcement officer.
Terry Giannini was appointed emergency management director, John Rusnock selected to the vacancy board and Mark Piantine appointed township fire chief. The supervisors tabled a motion, appointing a member to the Derry Township Municipal Authority for a five-year term and Jeannette-based Varine Slavin was awarded the insurance contract for 2021.
The supervisors also approved attendance at the 99th annual Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors convention to be held April 18-21 with Slifka or Prohaska as the voting delegate. Supervisors will be paid their normal wages and expenses that include room, meals and travel.
