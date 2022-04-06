A Unity Township lawn care business‘s plan to grow was given the go-ahead Tuesday by the township’s planning commission.
The commission granted conditional preliminary and final approval for a site plan for LawnRx (d.b.a. Two Guys Enterprises, LLC) to construct a 48-by-96 storage building on their property on Center Drive in the township.
The 4,608-square-foot building will be used by the company to store products out of the elements.
The proposed building will be built on the back of the company’s 1.65-acre plot of land, which is zoned for manufacturing.
Arthur Kromel of Arthur Kromel Surveying and Bruce Love, LawnRx president and owner, represented the company at the meeting.
Kromel shared with commission members that the building won’t have water and sewage, so approval by the Department of Environmental Protection and the Unity Township Municipal Authority isn’t required.
In addition, five other comments from the township’s professional staff were also completed, including statement of the building’s purpose and use, and flood plain information added to the plan.
The township requested the following note be added to the plan:
“By approval of this plan, the Board of Supervisors of Unity Township acknowledge that those structures shown to be encroaching into required setbacks are legally nonconforming in their locations shown on the plan.”
The only comment that remains pending is a request for the stormwater management plan, which Kromel said is pending.
After the commission approved the preliminary site plan, Kromel asked that the final site plan, pending the stormwater management plan, be approved, which was granted unanimously.
