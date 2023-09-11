For the first time since 1972, the 248-acre St. Xavier property, located off of U.S. Route 30 in Unity Township, was open to the public Saturday as the Westmoreland Land Trust held an open house that brought back so many who hold the property close to their hearts.
Attendees included Barbara Mance of Oakland, Maryland, who was a member of the Class of 1972 and was sitting in English class at St. Xavier Academy on March 16, 1972, when the fire alarm went off. As she and her classmates rushed out of the classroom, they joked that the “old place” is finally burning.
However, that laughter soon turned to tears as they realized it really was on fire.
That fire destroyed the St. Xavier Academy and Convent, which was the oldest institution of the Sisters of Mercy, who immigrated to the United States from Ireland in 1843. Mance was a part of the last class of 18 students at the academy.
The open house, planned by the Westmoreland Land Trust, turned out to be the perfect homecoming for many like Mance, as the special place was rededicated as a nature preserve.
“There were a lot of tears, but I loved living here. You made friendships that have lasted a lifetime,” said Mance.
Mance reminisced about the aftermath of the fire when she and her fellow seniors were sent to the infirmary to help wheel out nuns to a nearby building, which is still standing and was used as a retreat by Catholic nuns visiting the property. Bellbrook, named for the estate back in Ireland, is a 3,410-square-foot building with eight bedrooms. It will be the offices for the new nature preserve.
Soon after, Mance said they were transported on buses to St. Joseph’s Academy down Route 30, and were off of school for about two weeks.
St. Xavier Academy was set to close after the Class of 1972 anyway due to slipping enrollment, and juniors attended an accelerated program so they could graduate with seniors as well.
According to Sister Sheila Carney, the property could have had a much different fate.
“It could’ve been a prison. It could’ve been a bigger cemetery. It could’ve been a Kmart,” said Carney. “But we were steadfast in our convictions that this land deserved more than that.”
Since becoming a part of the Sisters of Mercy community in 1967, Carney said the property has been at the focus of many of the most significant times in her life.
“It’s a place where the young sisters came in the summer and things were relaxed a little bit, so there was a lot of fun out here.”
The Westmoreland Land Trust worked with the Sisters of Mercy to acquire the property in August 2022, but the conversations about the conservation of the property actually began back in 2018, according to Betsy Aiken, executive director of the trust.
Bill Mihalco, chair of the Westmoreland Land Trust, said the trust’s mantra is “Saving Special Places,” and he can’t think of a more special place to preserve than St. Xavier.
He also recalled one of the biggest tasks was rehabilitating Bellbrook. Wood from two of the trees on the property was used as flooring for the building.
According to Mihalco, the trust has conserved more than 600 acres of land. At St. Xavier, the trust would like to develop hiking and walking paths, so the public can “come in and enjoy the property more.”
For now, the “grove” of trees on the property is the best place for the public to go and makes a perfect place to walk with children or pets.
At the open house, tours of Bellbrook, along with golf cart tours of the rest of the grounds was a popular activity, but guests also walked the campus area and cemetery, and explored the beautiful property on their own.
“To hear the stories that the sisters tell, and the history associated with it and the love they have for this property and the commitment to make sure it’s preserved – we have a big task ahead of us,” said Mihalco. “Hopefully, we’re up to the task.”
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.