The Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation recently announced the launch of “Sincerely, Arnold Palmer” – The Latrobe Legacy Campaign aimed at enhancing Latrobe Country Club and creating an experience paying tribute to the late golfer’s on-course achievements and philanthropic efforts that stretched across the globe.
Palmer, who won 95 professional golf tournaments, including seven major championships, died Sept. 25, 2016. He was 87.
Speaking Tuesday morning with the Bulletin, Ken Boehner, who serves as president and chair of the Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation, said the foundation’s view is the “game of golf, and the world, has never needed the story of Arnold Palmer more.”
“And that story really starts in Latrobe,” Boehner said. “Every golfer, every person who cares about the values and Arnold Palmer’s family values should be a part of it.”
The Palmer family last year donated the Latrobe Country Club to the foundation. As the first child of Deacon and Doris Palmer, the family lived in a modest home near what is now the fifth hole at the country club.
Latrobe Country Club was constructed in 1920 and opened in 1921. Deacon worked as the club pro and greenskeeper for 50 years, Boehner said. Arnold purchased the country club in 1971.
“The Palmers are deeply entrenched in that country club,” Boehner said. “Our goal is to make this a living, breathing experience for people, and interact with the artifacts and bring that story to everyone who cares about the history and the game of golf, and the people in Latrobe who helped shape Mr. Palmer and his legacy.”
While initial plans are “concepts” and not set in stone, several upgrades are being considered for the course. Additionally, there are conceptual designs to build cottages where guests can stay, plus exact replicas of the golfing great’s office and workshop, and the placement of Arnold’s collection of artifacts and memorabilia in an onsite barn with enough space to host events.
His collection boasts over 14,000 golf clubs and hundreds of other items acquired throughout his lifetime.
“Our goal is to make Latrobe Country Club the best version of itself,” Boehner said. “We want it to be vintage Arnold Palmer, but there are investments to be made with different elements of the property. The cottages and office and workshop are concepts at this point. That’s conceptually what we’re hoping to achieve.”
The campaign – “Sincerely, Arnold Palmer” – is inspired by his “prolific letter writing to his fans, correspondence to presidents, dignitaries and tour players,” Boehner said.
“He probably signed his name more than any other human being,” Boehner said of the iconic and legible signature. “Latrobe is a lasting letter to the game of golf and it still needs us. The signature is iconic and compelling.”
According to palmerfoundation.org, the country club shaped Arnold’s “love for people and golf, formed his character and personality, and built a life and legacy that sincerely inspired an army of admirers.”
And after donating the country club last year to the foundation, officials are “mustering Arnie’s Army once again to preserve the role Latrobe has played in inspiring dreams, building character and leading the game of golf forward.”
“After 100 years of the family being a caretaker here one way or another, we’re looking at Arnie’s Army to help continue Latrobe Country Club, and extend his story to future generations,” Boehner said.
Arnold Palmer’s impact will continue to be seen and heard this week as golfers will tee it up at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, held at Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Bay Hill, Florida.
“Bay Hill is our window to the world but Latrobe is where the legacy began,” Boehner said. “They both exist in balance, and to us, they’re of equal importance.”
