With razor-sharp focus, Kody, an 8-year-old Shetland sheepdog, eagerly placed his front paws onto the Klimb table as he awaited the next command from his owner, Linda Welker.
His unwavering loyalty and obedience were evident in the way he gazed up at her with affection.
Or, perhaps, he was just fixated on the tasty treat she held in her hand…
Kody and Welker were participants in the newly introduced Silver Paws fitness program for senior dogs, held Wednesday mornings at Ridgeview Veterinary Clinic, 295 Bergman Road, Derry Township.
Inspired in part by the American Kennel Club’s (AKC) Fit Dog program and the desire to help older patients maintain strength and flexibility, Dr. Mellissa Voll-Stouffer, veterinarian and clinic co-owner, came up with the idea for Silver Paws.
“As dogs get older, they lose muscle,” Voll-Stouffer explained. “As they lose muscle, they get weaker and as they get weaker, they become less active. It becomes a vicious cycle. We need something to interrupt that cycle and help them to maintain muscle mass.
“The AKC came up with Fit Dog and we’ve been doing physical therapy with our older patients, so I figured we could combine the two and help our seniors.”
Led by trainer Dawn Logan of Charleroi, the class focuses on flexibility, range of motion and the strengthening of core muscles in an effort to preserve mobility and rear function.
“The objective is to keep older dogs active and doing something,” said Logan, whose 9-year-old Chesapeake Bay retriever, Siren, was a participant in the class.
“Strengthening the core muscles of the dog in theory will help them with mobility,” Logan stated. “They start losing strength in the rear as they get older, so the exercises are designed to strengthen the core muscles and increase rear strength.”
The four-legged students took part in exercises such as heeling, hand touch, paw shake, tuck sit and cookie stretches. They also traversed a mini obstacle course that included several training platforms of various sizes and surfaces to step up onto.
“The solid surfaces are easier to balance on,” said Logan. “The soft surfaces shift under them and require more balance. The smaller the platform is, the level of difficulty increases and the different heights work different muscles.”
At the end of the class, the participants all received a handout detailing what they worked on and how to perform the exercises at home.
“You can easily do these at home with yoga blocks and a step in your house. They’re versatile activities,” Logan noted. “We want to keep our dogs active throughout their whole lives. Any exercise is good exercise.”
For Welker, who traveled from Murrysville to attend Silver Paws, taking a proactive approach to Kody’s health is paramount.
“He’s an agility dog and I want to keep him flexible,” she stated. “Now is the time before he starts having problems. He’s 8 1/2 and I want to strengthen up his back end.”
Barb Whetsell of Monroeville, who attended the class with her 10-year-old English springer spaniel, Skylar, had taken a similar course in the past with one of her other dogs and decided to enroll Skylar in Silver Paws.
“She’s 10 now and we want to keep her going,” she said.
According to Voll-Stouffer, Silver Paws is slated for 9-10 a.m. each Wednesday throughout the summer, provided there is enough interest. Participants need not be a client of the veterinary clinic to attend.
Upon completion of six Silver Paws classes, participants are eligible to receive a certificate that can be submitted to the AKC to go toward bronze level Fit Dog titling requirements, should they be seeking it out.
“We are trying to do things to benefit our patients,” said Voll-Stouffer, who also sponsored Ridgeview Veterinary Clinic’s first-ever pet CPR/First Aid course in May and plans to schedule additional trainings in the future.
“I treat my patients like I want my own dogs to be treated,” she stated. “We are always looking to do what’s best for them.”
To register for Silver Paws, contact the veterinary clinic at 724-537-7359 or 724-694-9100. Classes are $10 each.
