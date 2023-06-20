With razor-sharp focus, Kody, an 8-year-old Shetland sheepdog, eagerly placed his front paws onto the Klimb table as he awaited the next command from his owner, Linda Welker.

His unwavering loyalty and obedience were evident in the way he gazed up at her with affection.

Mandi Moranelli can be reached at lb.mmoranelli@gmail.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.