PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of continuing traffic signal work in North Huntingdon and Penn townships.

The scheduled work will take place between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and will continue until June. The work will occur at various locations on U.S. Route 30 in North Huntingdon Township and several locations near Harrison City in Penn Township.

