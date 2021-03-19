Despite the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Latrobe-GLSD Parks and Recreation Commission is moving forward with its annual Rabbit Race.
The Easter-themed event, celebrating its 21st season, will be held starting at 9 a.m. April 3 at Latrobe Memorial Stadium. This year’s race will be available as both an in-person and virtual event.
Race day registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the stadium, with the run to begin at 9 a.m. and the walk to follow right after at 9:02 a.m., with strollers starting in the rear as part of the walk.
The Rabbit Race will include awards for male/female and run/walk participants in eight age divisions. The race will follow the same route as the popular Latrobe Turkey Trot.
Participants can pre-register for the Rabbit Race, at a cost of $20 per person, before Friday, March 26. The race day fee is $25.
Latrobe-GLSD Director Craig Shevchik said at Thursday’s committee meeting that about 80 people have signed up to date for this year’s Rabbit Race, which in most years draws up to 250 participants.
For more information on the race, visit http://www.latroberecreation.org/
Additionally, Latrobe-GLSD and the Ligonier-based Loyalhanna Watershed Association (LWA) are teaming up for an Over the Hill Challenge starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 20.
The challenge, according to the LWA website, “will take place on the infamous hills of the Watershed Farm (in Ligonier Township) and will feature crazy obstacles, physical challenges and tons of muddy fun.”
All proceeds from the event will benefit Latrobe-GLSD’s 2021 Learn to Swim Programs.
Event pre-registration is required through Eventbrite at https://overthehillchallenge.eventbrite.com. Registration cost is $20 per person and includes a commemorative “Over the Hill” neck gaiter and refreshments. All participants must adhere to current CDC guidelines for outdoor events.
“It will probably be an annual event,” Shevchik said of the challenge.
For more details on the challenge, contact LWA Executive Director Susan Huba at 724-238-7560, ext. 1#.
In other business at Thursday’s meeting:
- Shevchik said the bathrooms at Legion-Keener Park and surrounding areas will open once there is a prolonged stretch of warm weather;
- Shevchik estimated about 90% of last year’s lifeguards at Rogers McFeely Memorial Pool plan to return for the 2021 pool season. The organization is also recruiting more potential lifeguards at Greater Latrobe Senior High School. He also noted that all but one person plans to return to assist with this year’s day camp;
- Latrobe-GLSD has postponed the Daddy-Daughter Dance because of COVID-19. The event could potentially be held in the fall, Shevchik said;
- Latrobe-GLSD recently formed a certified safety committee, which Shevchik noted will provide a 5% savings on the organization’s workers’ compensation costs;
- Shevchik said plans are in place next week to dig the foundation for the new batting cages at Legion-Keener Park. The batting cages are expected to be completed sometime after Easter, he said, with installation being done by an outside company.
