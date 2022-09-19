Pennsylvania State Police arrested a Youngstown man after he allegedly choked his wife and fired a pistol into the air after a late night argument.
Troopers were called to a home on Main Street on Sept. 10 by the wife of Shawn Hall, 49, who told 911 Hall was outside the home with a loaded pistol he had just fired into the air, banging on the door to be let in.
When police arrived, they found Hall on the front porch of the home. He had been disarmed of the HiPoint 9mm by his son prior to their arrival.
While searching Hall, a “spent 9mm round” was found in his front, right jeans pocket, according to the criminal complaint.
Troopers spoke with Hall’s wife who told police the couple began arguing after returning from the Hostetter Slovak Club and got into bed. The two were fighting about his drinking and other issues when Hall got out of bed and pinned her against the bedroom wall, choking her to where she was gagging and couldn’t breathe, the wife told police.
A family member who heard the fighting entered the bedroom and that was when Hall stopped choking the wife and grabbed the pistol, loaded it and went outside, firing the two shots.
In the police report, troopers said they observed redness on the skin around Hall’s wife’s neck and chest.
Along with the spent round, police recovered the HiPoint pistol and two magazines loaded with ammunition.
Hall was charged with felony strangulation, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and harassment.
Hall is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Judge Tamara J. Mahady on Sept. 26 at 10 a.m for a preliminary hearing.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
